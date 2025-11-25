Photos: Take a Tantalizing Tour of the Marceline Market Food Hall Aboard the Disney Destiny
"Cooking with Character," indeed.
It's been almost two weeks since Laughing Place was invited to step aboard the Disney Cruise Line's new ship the Disney Destiny for the media preview, but we're still sifting through the images we captured during our visit.
Below you'll find Doobie's photos of the Marceline Market (tagline: "Cooking with Character"), the food hall located on Deck 11 of the ship. It's named after Walt Disney's childhood hometown of Marceline, Missouri.
