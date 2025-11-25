Photos: Explore the Disney Destiny's Kids Water Deck, Toy Story Splash Zone, and Side-a-saurus Rex

Here's where kids go on the ship to have fun in the sun!

It's been almost two weeks since Laughing Place was invited to step aboard the Disney Cruise Line's new ship the Disney Destiny for the media preview, but we're still sifting through the images we captured during our visit.

Below you'll find Doobie's photos of the Kids' Water Deck 12 and its outdoor pool areas, which include the Toy Story Splash Zone and Slide-a-saurus Rex.

For those keeping score, parts of the area are very similar to what we've seen on other Wish class ships.

