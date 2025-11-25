It's a Vibe: Check Out Disney Destiny's Teens-Only Club

The space is exclusive to guests 14 through 17.

The Disney Destiny has officially embarked on its maiden voyage, inviting guests aboard a brand-new luxury Disney Cruise Line experience. The new ship has plenty for guests of all ages, including a teens only club called Vibe.

Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Destiny has embarked on its first ever public cruise.

The ship, which is the seventh ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, is a part of the Wish-class series of ships.

The Disney Destiny joins both the Disney Wish and Disney Treasure as a part of the fleet, and while boasting similar layouts, the Disney Destiny has several exclusive offerings aboard the ship.

As the premiere family cruise offering, Disney Destiny offers activities for guests of all ages including the teen only club Vibe.

Vibe is designed just for ages 14–17 to hangout, play, and make new friends.

The bright and colorful space features giant windows and cozy couches to create a chill hangout space.

Of course, there are plenty of Disney touches found throughout the space.

A full gaming and media zone lets teens jump into movies, multiplayer games, and binge Disney classics.

The space is packed with social games and hangout spots.

Disney Cruise Line also offers the daily Teen Download event as well as themed nights to help teens make friends early on in the cruise.

Teens can grab mocktails and sodas from the non-alcoholic bar and feel like they’re in a real lounge.

While a part of the same class of ship as the Wish and Treasure, the Destiny will have several unique offerings only available to guests embarking on the ship.

This includes the Pirate-themed Cask & Cannon Tavern, the Doctor Strange-inspired Sanctum Lounge, and a brand new Broadway-style Hercules stage show!

The ship also takes heavy inspiration from the heroes and villains of Marvel, with a Black Panther-themed lobby.

For those looking to hit the open seas aboard the Disney Destiny, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Disney Cruise Line vacation needs.

