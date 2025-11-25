It's a Vibe: Check Out Disney Destiny's Teens-Only Club
The space is exclusive to guests 14 through 17.
The Disney Destiny has officially embarked on its maiden voyage, inviting guests aboard a brand-new luxury Disney Cruise Line experience. The new ship has plenty for guests of all ages, including a teens only club called Vibe.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Destiny has embarked on its first ever public cruise.
- The ship, which is the seventh ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, is a part of the Wish-class series of ships.
- The Disney Destiny joins both the Disney Wish and Disney Treasure as a part of the fleet, and while boasting similar layouts, the Disney Destiny has several exclusive offerings aboard the ship.
- As the premiere family cruise offering, Disney Destiny offers activities for guests of all ages including the teen only club Vibe.
- Vibe is designed just for ages 14–17 to hangout, play, and make new friends.
- The bright and colorful space features giant windows and cozy couches to create a chill hangout space.
- Of course, there are plenty of Disney touches found throughout the space.
- A full gaming and media zone lets teens jump into movies, multiplayer games, and binge Disney classics.
- The space is packed with social games and hangout spots.
- Disney Cruise Line also offers the daily Teen Download event as well as themed nights to help teens make friends early on in the cruise.
- Teens can grab mocktails and sodas from the non-alcoholic bar and feel like they’re in a real lounge.
- While a part of the same class of ship as the Wish and Treasure, the Destiny will have several unique offerings only available to guests embarking on the ship.
- This includes the Pirate-themed Cask & Cannon Tavern, the Doctor Strange-inspired Sanctum Lounge, and a brand new Broadway-style Hercules stage show!
- The ship also takes heavy inspiration from the heroes and villains of Marvel, with a Black Panther-themed lobby.
- For those looking to hit the open seas aboard the Disney Destiny, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Disney Cruise Line vacation needs.
