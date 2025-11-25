Photos: Take In the Amazing Details of the Disney Destiny's Two Movie Theaters, Inspired by Animated Classics

It's been almost two weeks since Laughing Place was invited to step aboard the Disney Cruise Line's new ship the Disney Destiny for the media preview, but we're still sifting through the images we captured during our visit.

In the photos below-- provided to us by Laughing Place co-founder Doobie Moseley-- you can take in all the intricate details of the Wonderland Cinema (inspired by Disney's Alice In Wonderland) and the Neverland Cinema (inspired by Disney's Peter Pan).

