On To The Next One: Disney Adventure Teases Rotational Dining Menu Items as Ship Gets Ready to Debut in Early 2026

We’ve already learned about some of the restaurants of the rotational dining experience on the upcoming new ship from Disney Cruise Line, the Disney Adventure, but now we’re being teased with a few specifics from their menus.

Guests aboard will experience three of the rotational dining experiences on their cruise, though there are technically six different options, with pairs of sister restaurants offering a comparable experience.

Navigator’s Club and Hollywood Spotlight Club

Let’s start with the Navigator’s Club and its sister, the Hollywood Spotlight Club. Both will feature appearances by Mickey Mouse and his friends.

As for the food, dishes like the Duck Confit Pastilla with filo, saffron, cinnamon, and blackberry will be featured. Some others include the Prawns Mumbai Bhel made with sweet corn, rice puffs, avocado, cilantro, aïoli, and tamarind.

The Porcini Spiced Ahi Tuna Sashimi with pickled lotus root, oyster mushrooms, black sesame brittle, wasabi, and yuzu mayonnaise; and the Miso Glazed Chilean Sea Bass with baby Napa kimchi.





Animator’s Palate and Animator’s Table

Animator’s Palate has returned (it’s been noticeably absent from the Wish class of Disney Cruise Line ships) aboard the Disney Adventure along with its sister restaurant, Animator’s Table.

These locations transform over the course of dinner, going from black-and-white to a rainbow of color featuring Disney Animation’s The Little Mermaid and Encanto, and Pixar’s Toy Story among others.

Savory items include the Hainanese Chicken Rice with sweet dark soy sauce, ginger garlic sauce, and chili sauce, and the Laksa Lemak with prawn, Tau pok, laksa leaf, and chili.

Sweet items (namely desserts) include the Chocolate Decadence made with bitter chocolate crème, truffle crème, hazelnut chiffon, and chocolate sauce.

The Salted Caramel Cheesecake features a vanilla cheesecake, salted dulce de leche glaze, and peanut butter rice crisps. Or, for an extra Disney touch, the Mickey Chocolate Tart.





Enchanted Summer Restaurant and Pixar Market Restaurant

Both of these locations serve as buffets during the day for breakfast and lunch, with Enchanted Summer taking its design inspiration from Tangled and Frozen, and the Pixar Market paying homage to the art, artists, and stories from the iconic studio.

At dinner, they are part of the rotational dining experiences, with traditional seated dining. Some of the dishes featured are the Shiromaru with tonkotsu pork broth, egg noodles, pork belly chasu, sesame kikurage mushrooms, bean sprouts, menma, and spring onions, and the Green Papaya Salad with long beans, chili, and grape tomatoes with palm sugar lime dressing.

The Lemon Thai Basil Tart with lemon curd, Thai basil whipped ganache, Swiss meringue, and raspberry sauce is a dessert option.

Premium dining menus have already been teased, and you can check out what some of those options look like from when those sneak peeks were released.





Adventure’s Away:

The Disney Adventure is the first Disney Cruise Line ship to sail out of Singapore, offering cruises out to sea and back again for guests to experience the massive ship that is a first of its kind for the Disney Cruise Line.

One of those features? Actual attractions at sea, including Disney’s first roller coaster at sea.

There will also be several distinct neighborhoods offering premium dining, shows, and other experiences. For more about the Disney Adventure, be sure to check out our Disney Adventure archive.

The maiden voyage of the massive new ship is set to take place in March of 2026, pushed back from its original date in December of 2025.