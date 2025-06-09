Disney Channel Releases a Donald Duck-Centric Compilation of “DuckTales” Episodes on YouTube
You can celebrate Donald’s 91st birthday with some of his best Season 1 “Tales.”
Today is Donald Duck’s 91st birthday (he still looks great!) and the Disney Channel Animation YouTube channel is commemorating the occasion with a newly released compilation of full DuckTales episodes that feature Donald.
What’s Happening:
- The compilation is culled from the 2017 reboot series of DuckTales. A recurring character, Donald of course wasn’t in every episode of that show, but the compilation is made up of episodes that he not only appeared in but played a sizeable role in.
- There are seven episodes in total included in the compilation and it’s worth noting they all come from Season 1 of the show - which feels like an opening for future Donald-centric compilations that are culled from the other seasons.
- The episodes included are:
- “Woo-oo!"
- “Daytrip of Doom!"
- “The House of the Lucky Gander!"
- “The Spear of Selene!"
- “Jaw$!"
- “From the Confidential Casefiles of Agent 22"
- “The Shadow War!"
- June 9 has been chosen by Disney as Donald Duck’s official birthday because his first appearance, in the animated short “The Wise Little Hen," debuted in theaters on June 9, 1934.
More of Donald’s Best:
- If you’re looking for more ways to celebrate Donald’s birthday, I’m always happy to recommend the 2018 animated series Legend of the Three Caballeros to people if they haven’t seen it, which feels perpetually underrated.
- That series had an odd rollout, first debuting in 2018 only in the Philippines. It then became available in the United States and other markets as one of the initial offerings on Disney+, but with no real promotion as a new series (for most) at the time, before also quietly airing on Disney XD in 2021. But it’s really fun and funny and if you’re a fan of Donald and/or the Three Caballeros, it’s well worth your time.
- Though I’d highly advise simply watching the entire series – which only had one 13-episode season – there is an hour-long highlights compilation on YouTube as well.
