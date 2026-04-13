Photos/Video: The Entertainment and Fun Characters of Disneyland's Disney Channel Nite

Over the weekend we saw the first of this year's Disneyland After Dark: Disney Channel Nite events take over the Happiest Place on Earth with a celebration of all things Disney Channel. While this isn't the first go-round for this theme during the popular event series at the park, there were new characters and entertainment for those in attendance to enjoy. Let's take a look around.

Step Into The Scene

Part of the fun of the Disneyland After Dark events are the rare photo ops, fully dimensional, sometimes like TV or Movie sets. In the case of Disney Channel Nite, these "Step Into The Scene" photos paid homage to favorite DCOMs, including Johnny Tsunami and Zenon.

One spot even allowed guests the chance to recreate the signature Disney Channel Wand ID.

DescenDANCE Party

The Pirates bridge at Disneyland came to life as a team of dancers performed a highly choreographed number to a medley of tunes from the hit Descendants franchise.

Characters

Disney Channel favorites appeared throughout the park, including favorites from Tale Spin, Lilo & Stitch: The Series, and more.

New this year, Disney Channel favorite Penny Proud (from The Proud Family and The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder) made her grand debut at the event.

Walt Disney Archives Presents: Disney Channel

Also new this year, the Walt Disney Archives have taken over the Starcade in Tomorrowland with a special exhibit showcasing original costumes and props.

High School Musical Vs. ZOMBIES Pep Rally

Taking over the streets of Disneyland, the High School Musical Vs. ZOMBIES Pep Rally would go down the parade route, getting the crowd excited for the Disney Channel-themed night of fun.

Disney Channel Rocks!

Meanwhile, a stage was set up in the middle of the "it's a small world" promenade, where Disney Channel favorites would come to life.

And that they do in Disney Channel Rocks! A live concert-like performance of favorite songs from the various original films of Disney Channel.

Check out the full performance in our video below.

Merchandise

A special event hoodie was available for guests to purchase, as well as a Disney | Crislu jewelry item. The star of the show were a headband that lit up like the Disney Channel Wand ID, which you can see peppered throughout our videos on this page.

Phineas and Ferb Dance Party

Taking over Tomorrowland Terrace at the park, fans can see the favorite duo and their pet platypus (in secret agent form) alongside a rollicking DJ who brings the energy to this corner of the park during Disney Channel Nite.

Fun Food

A number of fun food items were available, including the Mixed Berry Cheesecake Wand Tart, which looks a lot like the famous Disney Channel Wand ID.

The Guidemap

If you'd like to visit Disneyland for yourself or any future Disneyland After Dark events, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.