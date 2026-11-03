Disney Adventure Cruise Deal Offers Up to 40% Off

The Disney Adventure is the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet. If you're looking to take a trip on it, there may not be a better time than now to book.

What's Happening:

A brand new deal is now available for sailing on the Disney Adventure, the newest ship from Disney Cruise Line, which sails out of Singapore.

The discounts are available on three- and four-night sailings and range from 20% to 40% off depending on dates.

The discount is available as early as a trip set to leave next week, November 9, and the deals run through the sailing leaving on March 18, 2027.

The discount applies to Deluxe Inside, Deluxe Oceanview, and Deluxe Verandah rooms.

One catch to the deal is that guests will not choose their own room. Rooms will be assigned later, though the room is guaranteed to be of the selected category or higher.

If you're looking to experience the Disney Adventure, this deal is certainly enticing.

Another Disney Adventure deal is also available for family bookings. Between these two deals, it's a great time to book a trip on the Disney Adventure.

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