Disney Cruise Line Introduces More Accessibility Options to Their Already Industry-Leading Offerings
The fleet was recognized for its accessibility options earlier this year.
Disney Cruise Line, already a leader in the industry when it comes to accessibility across its fleet, has introduced even more accessibility options to its ships and island destinations.
What's Happening:
- Devotees may recall that Disney Cruise Line topped a survey earlier this year that was done by Consumer Reports that saw the line earn a perfect 5/5 rating for accessibility, outperforming competitors like Norwegian and Carnival.
- Now, months later, Disney Cruise Line is sharing a number of new Accessibility Enhancements for guests aboard their fleet of ships and at their private island destinations.
- The enhancements are designed to support guests as they engage with onboard entertainment and navigate their surroundings with greater confidence and independence.
Haptic Vests
- Disney Cruise Line regulars know that one of the more popular entertainment activities while aboard are the high energy silent disco parties that are held at select locations aboard each ship.
- Now, guests who are hard of hearing or deaf can also enjoy the fun and contagious energy of these silent disco parties in a brand new way through Haptic Vests.
- These wearable devices transform the music and sound effects of the silent disco parties into actual physical sensations, designed to help guests feel the beat, rhythm, and excitement through touch, and creating a more immersive experience.
- The haptic vests are available on all Disney Cruise Line ships at the silent disco. If you're going on a voyage, be sure to check your activities schedule to see when this special activity takes place.
Guidebooks
- Disney Cruise Line has also added resources for guests with visual disabilities with the introduction of special braille and tactile guidebooks.
- The guidebooks feature tactile maps and venue information designed to help guests better navigate the ship and Disney's island destinations.
- Based on the pictures, the guidebooks feature ship maps by deck, featuring what venues are located on each. The idea also carries over to Disney's island destinations, showcasing the layout and venues available at each of those locations.
- These special guidebooks are available now, and can be picked up at guest relations aboard the ship, and at Disney Castaway Cay and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.
Existing Accessibility
- These new options add to a number of other accessibility services and accommodations, including wheelchair-accessible public spaces, relief locations for service dogs, and Disney Cruise Line's Special Services - a dedicated shoreside team assisting Guests with disability requests and more.
- At Disney's Island destinations, accessibility offerings might include sand wheelchairs and mobility mats for beach access. Accessible transportation options and select excursions are also designed to accommodate guests with limited mobility.
- Accessible staterooms, captioning on Funnel Vision, an accessible transfer to the popular AquaMouse aboard Wish Class ships, and assistive listening systems are all other accessibility options that are aboard ships to support various needs.
What They're Saying:
- Maura King, manager of accessibility at Disney Cruise Line: “Previously, a guest who is deaf or hard of hearing could see a silent disco happening around them. Now they can feel it. A guest who is blind or has low vision can understand the layout of a ship or an island. Accessibility is built into the experience at Disney Cruise Line — from ship design to onboard services — helping ensuring guests of all abilities feel supported throughout their vacation.”
Other Innovations:
- While Disney Cruise Line is celebrated for its physical infrastructure, some of the most impressive magic happens through the Disney Cruise Line Navigator App and specialized handheld technology.
- Disney has long been a pioneer in Assistive Listening Systems, but on the newer ships this has evolved into a seamless digital ecosystem.
- Unlike older systems that required bulky headsets, Disney’s modern ships utilize high-fidelity induction loops in their theaters, allowing Guests with hearing aids to sync directly to the show's audio.
- Ships are also equipped with Virtual Queue technology specifically optimized for Guests with mobility or cognitive needs, allowing them to wait for character greetings or dinner seatings in climate-controlled, quiet areas rather than in dense lines.
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