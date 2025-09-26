Spooky Sips: Disney Cruise Line Guests Can Enjoy Specially Themed Beverages On Halloween Voyages
Guests aboard Disney Cruise Line voyages this spooky season can enjoy some new, specially themed beverages while on their journey this year.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Cruise Line has shared some special Halloween treats that guests can enjoy while on board select cruises during the spooky season.
- The new items are available throughout the various ships of the Disney Cruise Line fleet, and it appears that they are available throughout the season, not just on Halloween on the High Seas cruises.
- Cruisers can get their hands on the S'Morester Shake, Spooky Spiced Brew, or Hocus Matcha at various locations throughout the ships, so be sure to ask when on board where the fun new items are.
- For example, on previous cruises we know that coffee and matcha drinks were available at both the Cove Cafe and Soul Cat Lounge aboard the Disney Magic.
A High Seas Halloween:
- Halloween on the High Seas is currently taking place aboard select Disney Cruise Line ships, now through October of this year.
- This season of special sailings brings Halloween fun to the ships of the Disney Cruise Line on select sailings with special added entertainment. Passengers can dress up for the occasion in their costumes, and Disney friends will be in their Halloween costumes as well.
- Special decor is featured throughout the ship, including a takeover of the atrium with a special Halloween Tree, with passengers aboard the Disney Treasure experiencing their new tree for the first time since the ship debuted in December of 2024.
