Disney Cruise Line Continues a Halloween Tradition with Unveiling of the Disney Treasure’s Pumpkin Tree
The Disney Treasure has set sail for its first Halloween on the High Seas sailings.
The Grand Hall of the Disney Treasure has been decked out for Halloween on the High Seas for the first time, introducing its own Pumpkin Tree.
What’s Happening:
- Each Disney Cruise Line ship has its own Pumpkin Tree displayed in the atrium during Halloween on the High Seas, all taking on their own unique look and personality.
- With the Disney Treasure’s maiden voyage taking place after the Halloween season last year, this year marks its first Halloween on the High Seas, and the debut of its Pumpkin Tree.
- The intricately detailed Ginger has made her debut in the Aladdin-themed Grand Hall of the Disney Treasure.
- For comparison, the Disney Wish’s Pumpkin Tree is called Boo, and takes on a fanciful, Cinderella-inspired look – growing perfect gourds with the help of a Wishing Star at night.
- Halloween on the High Seas takes place during the fall months on select sailings across the Disney Cruise Line fleet.
- Alongside themed character appearances, Halloween activities, themed treats and bewitching décor, guests can also partake in Mickey's Mouse-querade.
- To set sail on your own Halloween high seas adventure, or any trip aboard Disney Cruise Line, be sure to contact our travel partners over at Mouse Fan Travel.
More Disney Cruise Line News:
- Avengers Assemble over the seven seas – for a new Disney Cruise Line exclusive comic book, coming to the new Disney Adventure ship.
- One of the newest additions to the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Adventure, has taken a significant step toward its official launch, embarking on its first set of sea trials this week.
- We are now learning a bit more about the new Cask & Cannon tavern coming to the Disney Destiny, alongside a sneak peek at some of the merchandise from the new location.
- He’s got friends on the other side… of the ship! Dr. Facilier will be bringing his devious card tricks to the Disney Destiny.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney Cruise travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com