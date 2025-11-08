Deck The Halls...and Decks... of the Disney Cruise Line This Holiday Season with Fun Merchandise and Keepsakes Picked Up On Board

They items are especially perfect for Disney Cruise Line's Very Merrytime Cruises!



Disney Cruise Line has shared a number of fun items, whether it be merchandise, drinks, or other festive memorabilia that can be picked up on board their ships this holiday season.

Not to be left out of the holiday fun this season, Disney Cruise Line has shared some images showing off the fun and festive merchandise (and more!) that can be picked up on board Disney Cruise Line ships this season.

Those sailing on Disney Cruise Line voyages, especially the seasonal Very Merrytime Cruises, can pick up a number of fun goodies.

First and foremost, they can get their hands on a Captain’s hat that is also part Santa hat, decked out with Mouse Ears and featuring the Disney Cruise Line logo on the front, with “Disney Cruise Line” adorned on the back.

It also seems that there will be specialty beverages available throughout the ship at coffee shops and lounges as well, though Disney Cruise Line did not specify what they are in their original Instagram post. But they sure do look festive!

Some of the other items featured can also be found shoreside at various Disney Parks, including Mickey and Minnie as Santa-esque garb in plush form, a Santa Mickey Lug bag, plaid Minnie Mouse ears, and what is surely to be a must-have popcorn bucket this season. This one features Santa Mickey and a very traditional red truck.

Hey, what do you know?! Some of these items are also available over at DisneyStore.com!

The Disney Cruise Line decks and halls are filled with boughs of holly from bow-to-stern during Very Merrytime cruises, where guests can meet and greet Disney characters in their Holiday attire, and participate in themed activities like a tree lighting ceremony in the ship’s atriums or grand halls, Mickey and Minnie’s Holiday Party on the pool decks, and even meeting Santa Claus while aboard.

