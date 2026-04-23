Disney Cruise Line to Increase San Diego Sailings Under New Agreement with the Port
Santa Catalina is waiting for you.
Disney Cruise Line is doubling down on San Diego sailings in the next few years.
What's Happening:
- Today, Disney Cruise Line and the Port of San Diego formally announced a new agreement.
- This agreement will last through at least 2031 and will see DCL approximately doubling its annual sailings from the SoCal port.
- As a press release from the Port of San Diego notes, that means that guests will soon have even more opportunities to visit the likes of Catalina Island, Baja, and the Mexican Riviera with Disney Cruise Line, as there will be a broader slate of seasonal itineraries and more frequent sailings.
- The agreement also secures Disney's non-exclusive priority access to the Port's North and South berths at the B Street cruise terminal.
- This will apparently enhance the arrival experience for passengers as well as help the Port better plan and maximize the use of its cruise ship terminals.
- The Port of San Diego estimates that more than 1 million Disney guests will sail from the port over the course of this agreement.
- In fact, this is the first time in more than two decades that a cruise line has provided a minimum annual guarantee to the port.
- Two Disney Cruise Line ships will sail from the Port of San Diego for the 2026-2027 season,
- That includes the Disney Magic's arrival in October.
- Additionally, the Disney Wonder will homeport in San Diego from October 2026 through April 2027.
- By the way, if you'd like to book a Disney Cruise Line sailing from San Diego or anywhere else, we highly recommend our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
What They're Saying:
- Jose Fernandez, Vice President of Port Strategy, Development & Operations, Disney Cruise Line: "San Diego has been an important part of our West Coast operations for more than a decade, and a place our guests love sailing from. This new agreement supports our long-term growth and helps us continue contributing to the region’s economy.”
- Chair Ann Moore, Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners: "We are grateful to continue our long-standing relationship with Disney Cruise Line. This agreement not only enhances business operations between the Port, Disney and all our cruise line partners – it also supports a thriving cruise industry that injects millions into the region’s economy and welcomes thousands of visitors to our waterfront each year.”
Funny Enough...
- This news comes as our own Doobie Moseley is currently on the Disney Wonder after sailing out of San Diego.
- He'll have plenty of thoughts about what it's like to sail Disney Cruise Line from the West Coast once he returns home.
- In the meantime, you can follow his adventures on our X or Instagram accounts.
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