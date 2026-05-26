What It’s Really Like in Disney Cruise Line’s Vibe Teen Club

When designing their cruise ships, Disney always knew they wanted to appeal to families, especially children. They've been putting a ton of effort into highly themed kids clubs, adding interactive games that you can advance in throughout your cruise, immersive zones themed to iconic movies, and character meets and shows exclusive to kids. Also well regarded on board their ships are the adult areas. You may not expect a family cruise line like Disney to put a lot of effort into spaces that don't allow kids, but the after 4:00 adult areas come with their own, more subtle theming along with activities geared towards the older crowd.

But among all the praise of the adult areas and kids clubs, another side is often overlooked: the teens. Vibe is found on all eight Disney cruise ships, and is the space designed for those aged 14-17. I'm here to say why you should not overlook it if you have teens or are one yourself.

A bit of context for me: I've been sailing on Disney Cruises since I was less than a year old. I've spent hours in the Flounder’s Reef Nursery on the Disney Wonder, Oceaneer's Club on the Disney Magic, Edge on the Disney Wish, and many of the other Youth Activities spaces across the Disney Cruise Line ships. On November 14, 2024, I boarded the Disney Dream to take my first Disney Cruise in Disney's teen club, Vibe. I was nervous at first, as I always am when moving up to the next level of Youth Activities, but it didn't take long for me to make friends, and I ended up having an incredible time. The same thing would happen on my next cruise on board the Disney Fantasy, and again on every cruise after that. But unlike the Oceaneer's Club, which relies on theming to provide a memorable experience, the physical Vibe space is very simple. It's how they use it that makes it special.



Vibe has a different design on all ships. The Magic and Wonder have it located in the forward funnel with an urban loft-inspired look, while the Dream and Fantasy put it at the very front of Deck 5, with an indoor section and outdoor sun deck on the ship's bow. On the Adventure, it's themed to a vintage record store located in San Fransokyo Street, and on the Wish, Treasure, and Destiny, it's at the back of Deck 12 right outside the entrance to Hero Zone, with floor-to-ceiling windows looking out onto the water.

While decor varies, all the ships have a large central screen used for hosting activities or playing movies, and smaller screens for video games. Specific consoles differ, but I've seen the ships typically have PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switches, with my most recent cruise on the Wonder even having a Switch 2. To my knowledge, all locations also have a Foosball table in the club itself. They also carry a wide variety of card games and board games like Uno, Connect 4, Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, Exploding Kittens, Skip-Bo, and many others. Of course, there are plenty of tables and countertops to play these on, as well as color and, at least on every cruise I've been on, eat, as Vibe allows you to bring food from the various dining locations inside to eat as long as you consume the food in certain areas of the club. They also now only allow you to bring in drinks, but have a minifridge with a few canned sodas for you in the club, so you don't even have to leave.



Now that I've explained the space, what actually goes on in Vibe? Well, each day begins with an Open House. Typically lasting an hour, this gives time for anyone to come in and check the place out. They often have a craft of some sort and anyone can use the consoles. This also gives teenagers a chance to register, which just involves giving the counselors your name, age, and room, with a parent not even needing to be present.

Speaking of the counselors, they are important. On top of making sure guests follow the rules, they're the main hosts of nearly every activity and game that goes on in Vibe, and they are amazing. While the number varies ship to ship depending on the size of the venue, there are typically 4-5 on each voyage, with 2 or 3 being in the club at a time. All Vibe activities have a counselor present, and you get to know them fairly well during your cruise. I'll have more to say on them later, but it's good to keep them in mind as I talk about activities.

Listed both on a whiteboard at the entrance of Vibe and on the Navigator App are a wide variety of activities for you to take part in. Some are teen-exclusive versions of other cruise activities, such as Go Fetch (an in-room scavenger hunt ), Heard That (a name-the-music/sound gameshow), and Knowsmore Trivia. They also have video game challenges and card game tournaments in which the teens are allowed to pick a game for everyone to play. Depending on the space, there might be some more active games such as Four Square or Gaga Ball, and there are even some Vibe exclusive activities, such as a teen-exclusive show called Vibe Voyages Presented by Coca-Cola, a world tour slide show, and Dream Now Sea How, which brings in two members of the ship's mainstage cast to answer questions about performing for Disney Cruise Line.



Events are scheduled throughout the day. Some, like card game tournaments, are suggestions rather than scheduled activities, as the games played can be played anytime and are more of an excuse to encourage people to play. Others like Vibe Voyages actually bring in a member of the ship's entertainment staff to host in order to really help get the energy up. Some events even last the whole day, such as Gotcha, a game where you have to eliminate a target to earn points with the player with the most points getting a prize.

The most important thing to mention about these events, however, is that none of it is mandatory. If you don't want to participate in an event, you don't have to. You can still play video games, watch a movie, or do a craft. Likewise, if you want to do an event that isn't scheduled, just ask a counselor, and they'll do their best to accommodate. On one of my cruises, a mistake led to our Karaoke in D-Lounge being cancelled, so they did Karaoke in Vibe instead. The time that was supposed to be Karaoke in D-Lounge became playing Chip-It-Golf in the atrium. However, since we had done that the night before, the counselors let us play other games like Spoons and Tower Defender instead. And yes, there are some events outside of Vibe, including Vibe exclusive time in the sports area, on the Incredi-course on the Wish class, D-Lounge activities, and there's even the Teen Hideout on Castaway Cay, where you can play Volleyball, Pool, or spend 30 minutes trying to crack open a coconut (yes, that happened).

But games and activities aren't what make Vibe so enjoyable. They're the framework that holds the place together and they help get people to do things and participate, but what really makes Vibe stand out are the people. I have never had a bad Vibe counselor. So far I've had 20 different ones, and they have been some of the nicest crew members I have ever encountered on the ship. Of course, they're good at the most important parts of their job. For example, on a recent cruise, a girl tripped and they were very attentive in making sure she got ice packs for her bruise. I've watched them have to handle difficult situations between teenagers, including people being rude during activities, and they are great at all of that.

But it's the little things that set them apart. One counselor on my Destiny cruise noticed how social I normally was, so whenever I was alone, she'd check on me to make sure I was OK. I always was, just wasn't actively partaking in anything, but the fact that she went out of her way to check meant a lot. On my Wonder cruise, Vibe was empty during early dinner, so a counselor and I played two square for at least an hour. I've had long conversations about their job, their lives, the ships they like most, what dining at guest restaurants is like, white shoes they have to wear. They go out of their way to be your friend if you don't have any. On my last cruise, one of the other teens was talking about who different people spend time with when she said that my friend group was the counselors. She also added that she respected that, which proves another point, and it's that the other teens are great too.



Now, I'm not going to say every teenager who enters Vibe is going to be your new best friend. Friend groups will form, some people you won't talk to, and some teens, unfortunately, just aren't nice. But I have made some genuinely good friends on my cruises. I'm not going to name names for privacy reasons, but just to give an example of the kind of stuff that goes on, here are some of my favorite memories with friends I made on the ship in Vibe.

On the Fantasy, Goofy came by to visit and the teens encouraged him to join in Mario Kart, which he did, selecting Toad as his character and playing a full race against the teens. That was the same day that my friends and I went up to Cabanas for lunch together, where I felt slightly immature to be getting chicken strips only for one of the others to get them as well. Also on the Fantasy, Invading the Oceaneer's Lab, an event where Vibe gets to spend an hour in the kids club after it closes, with them hosting one of the kids' shows for us. On this cruise, we got to build a racecar out of soap and cheer for our team, with half of us remembering it from our childhoods doing it as kids on past cruises.

On the Dream, another teen and I talked during Vibe time on the sports deck, neither of us being that sporty, as we watched everyone else play basketball. The Wonder saw somebody bring up a plate of 20 cookies, with that same person also making a mess of playing cards, not realizing the counselors had been filming the card game for the end-of-cruise goodbye video, with the footage of his mess being viewed multiple times over the rest of the cruise.



But when it comes to friendships, one cruise of mine stands out above all else, that being my March cruise on the Disney Destiny.

I could go on forever talking about everything we did. We played hours of Connect 4 and Spoons, brought lunch from Festival of Foods and ate it together, and spent forever working on drawings. There was the time that a friend was winning in Foosball 9-5 and ended up losing. There were two girls who taught me a version of Go Fish that involves stealing other people's cards. One of those girls kept me updated on the mystery book she was reading during the cruise. During Pirate Night, while most of the club went out to the deck, I stayed behind with two of my friends and my two favorite counselors in Vibe and we got to watch the fireworks out the Vibe window together. And of course, the goodbye video.



On the last day of the cruise, everyone is gathered around to watch a 10-minute video put together by the counselors, comprised of photos and clips of all the games and memories of the cruise. Once the video was finished, we still had a little bit of time left, and that time was spent frantically getting as many others' phone numbers as possible. What this led to was the creation of a group chat consisting of 18 of us, which we named "The Elevator is Our Destiny" after a riddle we learned during the cruise. That cruise was over two months ago at the time of writing this, and that group chat is still active. On top of that, I've started talking to some of the members outside the group chat, with one being a frequent viewer of Disney Trivia Live on the Laughing Place YouTube channel, while another I've become so close to that we're actually making plans to see each other in June.



Why did I dedicate an entire two paragraphs to the Destiny? Why did I make two paragraphs about stories? Why did I write this whole article? Because some people are afraid of Vibe. They worry they won't make friends or that people won't like them. On the Destiny, one of my friends didn't even go until day 2 or 3 because he was worried what everyone would think of him. He's now one of the most active people in the group chat, and has said multiple times how thankful he is that he faced his fears and went.

If you are a parent with a teen about to take a Disney Cruise, or even a teen yourself, and you're concerned about Vibe, there is nothing to be afraid of. I've made friends, genuine friends, in Vibe. I've gotten to know people I never would've known otherwise. And I'm not an outgoing person and many of them aren't either. But the counselors do such a good job of encouraging, but not forcing you to interact with people and participate. And, if you do struggle with making friends with other teens, talk to the counselors. Their job is to be there for you, and trust me when I say they will be. I can't guarantee that you will have a good time, but I can say that I've never had a bad time. If I could relive any trip I've taken, it'd be that cruise on the Destiny. Not because of the ports, not because of the ship, but because of the friends I made in Vibe. And I don't need to wonder if they agree with me, because I asked them, and they said they do.