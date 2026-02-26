Animated Icons Join Theatrical Stars to Discuss Disney Destiny's Theatrical Adaptation of "Hercules"

The new Disney Hercules is making waves after the original theatrical production debuted aboard the Disney Destiny late last year, with the original stars of the animated film now sitting down with the stars of the stage production to learn more about the new show.

What’s Happening:

Disney has shared a new video that takes a deeper dive into the creation of the most technical show in the Disney Cruise Line fleet (as of press time), Disney Hercules, aboard the Disney Destiny.

The video features a roundtable on the Walt Disney Theatre stage on board the ship, featuring Susan Egan - the voice of Megara in the original animated classic, Hercules, and the ship’s godparent. She is joined by Tate Donovan, the original voice of Hercules himself in the Walt Disney Animation Studios classic, alongside Eleni Kontos and Corey Bradford, who originated the roles of Meg and Hercules respectively in the new production on the ship.

Together they talk about what it’s like to portray these characters in different ways, the massive puppets in the production, and the magic of live theater.

They even discuss the addition of the new song in the show, “Shining Star,” which was previously cut from the animated production.

Tate gets super enthused multiple times throughout the discussion, but more so when he gets to ask what it's like to perform on the ship - learning that the duo is in each of the productions on board (Disney Hercules, Frozen: A Musical Spectacular, and Disney Seas The Adventure).

Check it all out below:

Disney Hercules is one of three stage shows aboard the Disney Destiny.

Like the original animated film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, the Muses are the show’s storytellers, guiding guests through this mythical tale of good vs. evil.

The show includes all the beloved songs featured in the film, along with the theatrical debut of “Shooting Star,” as mentioned above.

The new musical arrangements emphasize the iconic soundtrack’s pop and gospel influences, drawing on the production team’s extensive and diverse experience that ranges from theatre to pop music. Guests aboard get to see show-stopping musical numbers, hear incredible vocals, and experience stunning visuals and immersive projection effects.

The show is one of the headlining offerings aboard the Disney Destiny and (as of press time) is exclusive to the new ship.

For more information about the Disney Destiny and to book your voyage onboard any ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!

MouseFanTravel.com Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Disney Cruise travel planning



