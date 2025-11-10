Photos: Explore A Verandah Stateroom and Get A Sneak Peek at The Hero Suites Aboard the Disney Destiny

As we get to explore the Disney Destiny, we’re also getting a peak at some of the staterooms onboard. Similar to other ships in the Wish Class, the actual floorplan of the rooms doesn’t vary much from what we’ve seen before, but it's the art and theming that makes them distinct for the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet.

Our main look is of a fairly common Deluxe Oceanview stateroom with a Verandah. This one taking on a theme to the Pixar Animation Studios film, The Incredibles. Other themes aboard this ship include Hercules, Raya and the Last Dragon, Big Hero 6, Brave, and Mulan. Those staying in concierge level rooms will have a Fantasia theme. As for the theme of the signature suites on board, well, we’ll get to that a little bit later.

Let’s take a look around. Starting in the hallway, rooms number signs (which used to be primarily fish in nature) are now emblazoned with different iconography. The insignia does not reflect what room style you’re in, but rather which side of the ship you’re on. As an example, our room is very much The Incredibles, while the room number outside is very much Baymax from Big Hero 6.

Once inside, as we mentioned, is very similar to the same room type on the other Wish class ships, with ample storage (and the mixed-reviewed refrigerator drawer), tv, and signature split bathroom (in deluxe staterooms) along with the seating area and couch/bed, queen size bed, and pullman bed which drops from the ceiling (based on room selection).

There are Disney Destiny touches, like the blanket at the end of the bed, which features the ship name. It’s the art that steals the show here. Over the bed, like the other Wish class ships, a mini-mural is featured with iconography and characters from the film.

In the case of The Incredibles, we see the Parr family encased in one of daughter Violet’s forcefields, alongside Frozone in the cityscape of the film. The volcanic island of Nomanisan and the cityscape of Metroville are featured, and you can also spot Syndrome and the Omnidroid. Interestingly, their mid-century modern home from Incredibles 2 is also seen, but overall pays more homage to the first film than the second.

Elsewhere in the room, above the couch in our room, storyboard style art is also featured, depicting the scene when the Omnidroid arrives in Metroville and it’s up to The Incredibles to stop it.

A corded phone is still found nearby for any assistance or needs from the crew of the Disney Destiny.

And of course, the main draw of a room of this type - the verandah. Each has two small chairs and a small table to enjoy the view.

Disney Parks has shared other images from the rooms, including the art found in the Hercules and Mulan themed rooms.

Additionally, Disney Parks also shared a look at the Hero Suites of the Disney Destiny. On the Disney Wish and the Disney Treasure, their equivalents would be the royal suites. Princess Aurora and Briar Rose on the Disney Wish and the Bagheera and Rajah on the Disney Treasure. Aboard the Disney Destiny, the Hero Suites are themed to Hercules…

…and The Incredibles.

As for the sought after (with only one per ship) tower suite, notably located inside one of the ship’s funnels - that one takes on a look inspired by that of Iron Man himself, Tony Stark.

Stay tuned to our Disney Destiny page as we continue to explore the new ship




