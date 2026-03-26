"Descendants: The Rise of Red" Star Named as 2026 Disney Dreamers Academy Dreambassador
The event takes place this weekend at Walt Disney World
Those attending Disney Dreamers Academy this weekend now know their Dreambassador for the class of 2026!
What's Happening:
- This year's Disney Dreambassador has been announced for the 2026 Disney Dreamers Academy, taking place at Walt Disney World.
- This year, the students can look forward to hearing from their 2026 Dreambassador, Malia Baker, best known for her role in Disney's Descendants franchise.
- There, she took on the role of Chloe in Descendants: The Rise of Red, the daughter of Cinderella and Prince Charming. She's an intelligent, rule-following, academically driven, and very much the “perfect princess” type, but also curious and later questions the rigid expectations placed on her.
- Her character ends up alongside Red (the daughter of the Queen of Hearts), as the two travel through time to prevent something that could change Auradon forever.
- Each year, Disney Dreamers Academy selects 100 exceptional students from thousands of applicants, who share their personal stories and future aspirations through essay submissions. These Disney Dreamers are invited on an all-expenses-paid trip to Walt Disney World in Florida for an inspiring, multi-day experience.
- This program reflects Disney's dedication to supporting high school students from varying backgrounds and communities and empowering the next generation to think big and pursue their dreams.
- Since its inception in 2008, Disney Dreamers Academy has inspired over 1,700 students from all over the country, opening doors to endless possibilities as they embark on their future paths. Many graduates have gone on to become storytellers, artists, engineers, innovators, journalists, and more, with some even returning as mentors to guide the next generation of Dreamers.
- Disney Dreamers Academy starts today and runs through this weekend at Walt Disney World, and Laughing Place will be there, so stay tuned for more coverage.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com