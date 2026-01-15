Behind the Canvas: Explore Disney Fine Art at the 2026 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

The 2026 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is once again set to kick off the year with a celebration of creativity. At its heart is Disney Fine Art, which has been producing high-quality, officially licensed artwork for decades. Their headquarters (located near Disney Traders) invites festivalgoers to browse and collect pieces from some of Disney’s most beloved artists, including Disney Legends Tony Baxter and Paige O’Hara. Across the festival dates, fans can meet talents ranging from legacy illustrators and design icons to rising stars interpreting beloved characters through their own unique artistic voices.

To take us behind the scenes of this year’s artistic celebration, we sat down with Michael Young, President and CEO of Collectors Editions, to discuss what has become Disney Fine Art’s largest public event of the year.

According to Young, planning for the festival begins almost as soon as the previous year’s event concludes. While coordinating dozens of artists and transporting artwork to EPCOT is no small task, he says the effort is always worth it when he sees guests form personal connections with the art. “These pieces bridge the worlds of fine art and beloved storytelling,” Young shared. “What’s magical is seeing fans connect with pieces emotionally — whether it’s a nostalgic moment from childhood or a fresh interpretation of a favorite character. Festivals like EPCOT provide a space where a painting isn’t just seen — it’s experienced.”

One artist who has quickly found resonance within the Disney fan community is Heather Edwards, whom Young first met at the D23 Expo. A self-taught artist whose journey began with early-morning sketches inspired by summer days in Paradise, Utah, Edwards’ work is rooted in keen observation and emotional resonance.

Her pieces often emerge from close observation of life — from people and environments to the subtle textures of everyday moments. That attentiveness allows her to bring Disney characters into a realm that feels tangible and real, while still preserving the wonder and magic of their original stories. While she has released a relatively small number of Disney Fine Art pieces, each offers a deeply personal connection that resonates strongly with collectors. “Her talent is breathtaking,” Young said. “Her art just has a way of resonating in unexpected ways.”

Another festival favorite returning this year is Dom Corona, whose vibrant, textured works evoke both classic Disney nostalgia and modern artistic energy. Corona’s pieces — often featuring iconic characters like Mickey Mouse — connect with fans through their joyful color, whimsical detail, and unmistakable warmth.

Corona’s path to Disney Fine Art is rooted in a lifelong love of Disney that began with his first visit to Walt Disney World as a child. That early spark ignited a creative journey that now sees his artwork celebrated by fans and collectors alike.

Of course, no Festival of the Arts would be complete without Figment, the character most synonymous with EPCOT itself. Artist Tim Rogerson created a special piece featuring the lovable dragon alongside Disney Legend Tony Baxter, who played a key role in Figment’s creation. “Tony was really touched,” Young shared, “but he does want to make sure people know that many individuals were involved in creating Figment.”

Baxter himself will be appearing at EPCOT during the festival, showcasing artwork he has created for Disney Fine Art. He will be joined by Paige O’Hara and Bret Iwan, both of whom were visual artists long before becoming the iconic voices of Belle and Mickey Mouse, respectively. Their transition into Disney Fine Art has allowed them to express their connection to Disney storytelling in a new and deeply personal way. As Young summed it up: “It’s so great to see so many people get passionate about art, and our artists love it. They want to be there as much as possible, meeting and talking with Disney fans in a way they may not get to do in their own studios.”

Be sure to stop by Disney Traders throughout the 2026 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts to meet these artists, collect your favorite pieces, and experience firsthand the magic that happens when Disney imagination and fine art converge.