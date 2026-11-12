Disney PhotoPass Guide: Holidays at Walt Disney World 2026

Check out the exciting photo opportunities found across the four Walt Disney World theme parks and Disney Springs.

Tomorrow, the Holidays at Disney World officially kick off! Check out a list of the amazing Disney PhotoPass memories you can make at this year’s festivities.

What’s Happening:

The Holidays at Disney World is one of the most magical times to visit Walt Disney World.

With limited-time entertainment, decor, seasonal treats, and ride overlays, you won’t wanna miss out on all the seasonal greetings happening at the Most Magical Place on Earth.

And there’s no better way to capture the amazing holiday memories you’ll make than by using Disney PhotoPass.

The service, which allows you to collect professional photos from different spots around the resort, is previewing some of the holiday offerings coming to the resort for 2026.

Shared on Instagram, there are Disney PhotoPass offerings at all four Walt Disney World theme parks

Let’s take a look!

Magic Kingdom

Holiday Winnie the Pooh & Piglet

(Available from the Disney PhotoPass photographer located by the Cinderella Castle walls near Pinocchio Village Haus through Jan. 3.)

Holiday Mickey Mouse

(Disney PhotoPass photographer on the bridge leading from Cinderella Castle to Fantasyland, and in front of Casey's Corner and The Plaza Restaurant through Jan. 3.)

Gingerbread Cinderella Castle

(Available from the Disney PhotoPass photographer located in the Cinderella Castle hub through Jan. 3.)

Winter Confetti

(Available from most Disney PhotoPass photographers around the park through Jan. 3.)

Holiday Minnie Mouse

(Available from the Disney PhotoPass photographer located on the bridge leading from Cinderella Castle into Fantasyland, and by the lawns in front of Casey's Corner and The Plaza Restaurant through Jan. 3.)

Holiday Stitch

(Available from the Disney PhotoPass photographer located on the bridge leading from Cinderella Castle into Tomorrowland through Jan. 3.)

Snowman Stitch

(Available from the Disney PhotoPass photographer located on the bridge leading from Cinderella Castle into Tomorrowland through Jan. 3.)

Gingerbread Mickey Mouse

(Available from the Disney PhotoPass photographer located in the Cinderella Castle hub through Jan. 3.)

Holiday Super Zoom

(Available from the Disney PhotoPass photographer located by the lawn in front of The Plaza Restaurant through Jan. 3.)

Winter Tinker Bell

(Available from most Disney PhotoPass photographers facing Cinderella Castle, and by the Cinderella Castle walls near Pinocchio Village Haus through Jan. 3)

Pluto’s Christmas Tree Collage

(Available from the Disney PhotoPass photographer located on the bridge leading from Cinderella Castle into Liberty Square through Jan. 3.)

Mistletoe

(Available from most Disney PhotoPass photographers around the park through Jan. 3.)

Winter Tiny World

(Available from the Disney PhotoPass photographer located by Cinderella's Wishing Well through Jan. 3.)

EPCOT

Holiday Chip 'n' Dale

(Available from Disney PhotoPass photographers located in the following locations:

-near the Christmas trees in the American Adventure pavilion and by the main entrance to World Showcase through Dec. 30.

-on the walkway leading from CommuniCore Hall towards The Seas with Nemo & Friends, and in most locations in World Showcase from Nov. 22 through Jan. 4)

Holiday Winnie the Pooh and Piglet

(Available from Disney PhotoPass photographers located in the following locations:

-by the Christmas tree at the main entrance to World Showcase through Dec. 30

-on the bridge between the United Kingdom and France pavilions, and on the walkway leading from CommuniCore Hall towards The Seas with Nemo & Friends from Nov. 22 through Jan. 4)

Snowman Groot

(Available from the Disney PhotoPass photographer located near Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind through Jan. 4.)

Holiday Sven & Olaf

(Available from the Disney PhotoPass photographers located in the Norway pavilion through Jan. 4.)

Winter Tiny World

(Available from the Disney PhotoPass photographer located near the fountain just beyond the main entrance of the park through Jan. 4.)

Bean Bunny

(Available from the Disney PhotoPass photographer located near the Christmas tree in the American Adventure pavilion through Dec. 30.)

Holiday Orange Bird

(Available from Disney PhotoPass photographers located in the following locations:

-by the Christmas tree in the American Adventure pavilion through Dec. 30

-near the central planter in World Celebration from Nov. 22 through Jan. 4)

Holiday Minnie Mouse

(Available from the Disney PhotoPass photographer located at Dreamers Point behind Spaceship Earth through Jan. 4.)

Holiday Mickey Mouse

(Available from the Disney PhotoPass photographer located at Dreamers Point behind Spaceship Earth through Jan. 4.)

Holiday Stitch

(Available from the Disney PhotoPass photographer located in the center of World Celebration heading towards World Showcase just before you reach the large planter, through Jan. 4.)

Pluto’s Christmas Tree Collage

(Available from Disney PhotoPass photographers located near the Christmas trees in the American Adventure pavilion and by the main entrance to World Showcase through Dec. 30)

Winter Tinker Bell

(Available from Disney PhotoPass photographers located in the following locations:

-near the Christmas trees in the American Adventure pavilion and at the main entrance to World Showcase through Dec. 30

-Dreamers Point in World Celebration through Jan. 4

-in most locations in World Celebration from Nov. 22 through Jan. 4)

Mistletoe

(Available from Disney PhotoPass photographers located in the following locations:

-near the Christmas tree by the main entrance to World Showcase through Dec. 30

-in the United Kingdom pavilion and near the central planter in World Celebration from Nov. 22 through Dec. 30)

Winter Confetti

(Available from Disney PhotoPass photographers located in the following locations:

-near the Christmas tree by the main entrance to World Showcase through Jan. 4

-in most locations in World Celebration from Nov. 22 through Jan. 4)

Holiday Mickey Mouse Lights

(Available from the Disney PhotoPass photographer located near the Christmas tree by the main entrance to World Showcase through Dec. 30, during nighttime hours only.)

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Stitch Gift Box

(Available from the Disney PhotoPass photographer located in Animation Courtyard through Jan. 6.)

BB-8 Snowman

(Available from most Disney PhotoPass photographers located in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge (except for near the First Order Cargo) through Jan. 6.)

Gingerbread Hollywood Tower Hotel

(Available from the Disney PhotoPass photographer located near the Disney Vacation Club Discovery Desk on Sunset Boulevard through Jan. 6.)

Winter Tinker Bell

(Available from most Disney PhotoPass photographers around the park (except for those in Toy Story Land and Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge) through Jan. 6.)

Holiday Mickey Mouse

(Available from most Disney PhotoPass photographers located on Hollywood Boulevard and Sunset Boulevard through Jan. 6)

Bean Bunny

(Available from most Disney PhotoPass photographers located on Sunset Boulevard through Jan. 6.)

Holiday Minnie Mouse

(Available from most Disney PhotoPass photographers located on Hollywood Boulevard and Sunset Boulevard through Jan. 6)

Holiday Mickey Mouse Lights

(Available from the Disney PhotoPass photographer located by the Christmas tree at Echo Lake through Jan. 6.)

Pluto's Christmas Tree Collage

(Available from Disney PhotoPass photographers located at Echo Lake through Jan. 6.)

Mistletoe

(Available from most Disney PhotoPass photographers around the park (except for those in Toy Story Land and Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge) through Jan. 6.)

Winter Confetti

(Available from most Disney PhotoPass photographers around the park (except for those in Toy Story Land and Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge) through Jan. 6.)

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Holiday Bluey & Bingo

(Available from the Disney PhotoPass photographer located by Discovery River near the Tree of Life between Africa and Asia through Jan. 6.)

Dug Gift Box

(Available from Disney PhotoPass photographers located on the bridge near Expedition Everest, and next to the Discovery River Lagoon with Expedition Everest in the background through Jan. 6.)

Snowman Flash

(Available from the Disney PhotoPass photographers located closest to the Tree of Life in Discovery Island through Jan. 6.)

Gingerbread Tree of Life





(Available from the Disney PhotoPass photographers located closest to the Tree of Life in Discovery Island through Jan. 6.)

Pluto's Christmas Tree Collage

(Available from Disney PhotoPass photographers located by the Christmas tree at the entrance of the park near the ticket windows through Jan. 6.)

Winter Confetti

(Available from Disney PhotoPass photographers in the following locations through Jan. 6:

-on the bridge near Expedition Everest

-next to the Discovery River Lagoon with Expedition Everest in the background

-in front of the Lion King statue near Pizzafari

-at the entrance of the park near the ticket windows, and by the Christmas tree)

Winter Tinker Bell

(Available from Disney PhotoPass photographers located between Pizzafari and Creature Comforts by the “Tree of Life Garden” sign, and at the top of the bridge leading from the entrance of the park into Discovery Island through Jan. 6.)

Mistletoe

(Available from Disney PhotoPass photographers in the following locations through Jan. 6:

-in front of the Lion King statue near Pizzafari

-by Tiffins Restaurant

-between Pizzafari and Creature Comforts by the “Tree of Life Garden” sign

-at the entrance of the park near the ticket windows, and by the Christmas tree)

Disney Springs

Disney PhotoPass Studio

For those looking to make some Magic Shot memories at the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

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