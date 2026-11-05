Walt Disney World Reveals Holiday Perks and Exclusive Treats for Annual Passholders
Passholder offerings include a Figment-themed holiday DOLE Whip, exclusive merchandise, seasonal photo opportunities, and party ticket discounts.
Walt Disney World Annual Passholders have even more reasons to celebrate the holiday season, with a collection of exclusive merchandise, specialty treats, photo opportunities, and discounts available throughout the resort.
What’s Happening:
- From festive sips at Disney Jollywood Nights to a Figment-inspired holiday dessert at EPCOT, Passholders can enjoy a little extra seasonal magic with these limited-time offerings.
- At Disney Jollywood Nights, Passholders can raise a glass with specialty holiday drinks available for purchase during the separately ticketed event at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The Passholder exclusive Shimmering Sips will be available at the Snack Cart across from Beverly Sunset Boutique at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
- The Passholder exclusive beverages made especially for the holiday celebration include:
- Golden Gimlet: Hendrick's Gin, Cranberry Juice, Minute Maid Limeade and Edible Glitter topped with Sprite
- Golden Cheer: Cranberry Juice, Minute Maid Limeade and Edible Glitter topped with Sprite
- Over at Magic Kingdom, Passholders attending Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party can shop for exclusive holiday merchandise. The Passholder-exclusive event collection offers a festive way to celebrate the season while adding some special Disney holiday apparel and accessories to their wardrobe. Commemorate your holiday celebration with event-themed gear for Annual Passholders including a long-sleeve T-shirt and collectible pin.
- Disney Springs will also offer a seasonal photo opportunity with the Passholder Christmas Tree. Guests can pose for a festive holiday picture in front of the specially decorated tree, providing another opportunity to capture some seasonal memories.
- Look for this tree and photo offering in the Market Stalls at Disney Springs from November 11, 2026, to January 3, 2027. Disney PhotoPass photographers will be there from 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM daily to capture your merry memories.
- EPCOT is getting a special Passholder-exclusive treat as part of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays presented by AdventHealth. The Raspberry Sleigh features DOLE Whip Raspberry topped with chocolate sauce, powdered sugar, and a chocolate jingle bell. The dessert is served in a commemorative Passholder-branded cup featuring Figment and festive Festival of the Holidays artwork.
- The Raspberry Sleigh and collectible cup will be available for purchase at Refreshment Outpost from November 27 through December 30, 2026, while supplies last. Passholders must present their valid Annual Pass ID through the Tickets and Passes section of the My Disney Experience app, along with a valid government-issued photo ID, when purchasing the offering.
- Passholders can also save on admission to two of Walt Disney World's popular holiday parties. Annual Passholders receive $10 off tickets to Disney Jollywood Nights on any party night, while Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party offers a $10 ticket discount for select parties in November and December.
- As always, these special offerings, merchandise, and experiences are subject to availability and may change or be discontinued without notice. Passholders should also check applicable admission and theme park reservation requirements before visiting EPCOT to enjoy the seasonal treat.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Here's When Typhoon Lagoon is Reopening (and Blizzard Beach is Closing)
- Photos: Holiday Magic Returns to Walt Disney Presents at Disney's Hollywood Studios
- Walt Disney World Launches Holiday Gift Cards with Matching Pins
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