Photos: "Monsters, Inc." 25th Anniversary Collectors Plush Set Arrives at World of Disney

Sulley and Mike Wazowski are celebrating 25 years of friendship with a collectible plush set first released at D23.

Put that scream canister away and make some room on the shelf! Disney is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Pixar’s Monsters, Inc. with a special collectible plush set featuring two of the film’s most recognizable characters, and the anniversary merchandise has now made its way to Disney Springs.

We spotted the Sulley and Mike Wazowski Plush Set – Monsters, Inc. 25th Anniversary at World of Disney, giving fans another opportunity to pick up the limited-edition collectible.

The set was initially sold at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in August 2026, where Disney fans had the first chance to bring home the special anniversary release.

The set brings together the two best friends at the center of the beloved Pixar film. Sulley is paired with his smaller, one-eyed best friend, Mike Wazowski. Their contrasting appearances and personalities helped make them one of Pixar's most memorable duos, and the plush set offers a fun way to celebrate their enduring friendship.

The film became one of Pixar's most popular releases, spawning the prequel Monsters University and the Disney+ series Monsters at Work. Its characters, memorable comedy, and imaginative world have remained popular with fans for a quarter century, making the anniversary a fitting occasion for a new collectible.

The Sulley and Mike Wazowski Plush Set retails for $69.99 and is currently available at World of Disney in Disney Springs. The set is also available through the Disney Store. As with other merchandise spotted at the resort, availability may vary by location and throughout the day.

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