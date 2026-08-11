Disney PhotoPass Announces Private Resort Photo Shoots at Walt Disney World

The 40-minute sessions provide approximately 60 edited photos.

Commemorate the magic of a stay at Walt Disney World with new Disney PhotoPass Signature Portrait Sessions at two of the resort's most popular hotels. 

What’s Happening:

  • Whether you are looking to celebrate your proposals, engagements, anniversaries, or any other special moment, Disney PhotoPass is launching a new way to capture those magical memories at Walt Disney World. 
  • Announced on Instagram, Disney PhotoPass has announced they are now offering Signature Portrait Sessions: Resorts, which allows fans to book personal photography sessions at either Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa or Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. 

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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