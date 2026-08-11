Disney PhotoPass Announces Private Resort Photo Shoots at Walt Disney World

Commemorate the magic of a stay at Walt Disney World with new Disney PhotoPass Signature Portrait Sessions at two of the resort's most popular hotels.

What’s Happening:

Whether you are looking to celebrate your proposals, engagements, anniversaries, or any other special moment, Disney PhotoPass is launching a new way to capture those magical memories at Walt Disney World.

Announced on Instagram, Disney PhotoPass has announced they are now offering Signature Portrait Sessions: Resorts, which allows fans to book personal photography sessions at either Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa or Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort.

The 40-minute sessions start at $399 include a private photographer and edited and curated shots.

Guests are able to bring props as long as they fall within Walt Disney World Resort Property Rules.

Wedding attire is also not allowed during these sessions. Guests looking to take wedding photos need to contact Disney Fine Art Photography and Video.

Visit the official website for online bookings or learn more at the Signature Portrait Sessions: Resorts’ FAQ.

For those looking to book a trip to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Walt Disney World vacation needs.

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