Disney PhotoPass Announces Private Resort Photo Shoots at Walt Disney World
The 40-minute sessions provide approximately 60 edited photos.
Commemorate the magic of a stay at Walt Disney World with new Disney PhotoPass Signature Portrait Sessions at two of the resort's most popular hotels.
What’s Happening:
- Whether you are looking to celebrate your proposals, engagements, anniversaries, or any other special moment, Disney PhotoPass is launching a new way to capture those magical memories at Walt Disney World.
- Announced on Instagram, Disney PhotoPass has announced they are now offering Signature Portrait Sessions: Resorts, which allows fans to book personal photography sessions at either Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa or Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort.
- The 40-minute sessions start at $399 include a private photographer and edited and curated shots.
- Guests are able to bring props as long as they fall within Walt Disney World Resort Property Rules.
- Wedding attire is also not allowed during these sessions. Guests looking to take wedding photos need to contact Disney Fine Art Photography and Video.
- Visit the official website for online bookings or learn more at the Signature Portrait Sessions: Resorts’ FAQ.
- For those looking to book a trip to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Walt Disney World vacation needs.
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