Get Lost In Some Disney Channel Throwbacks In Free Online Game from The Escape Game
Similar to an escape room, you'll have to solve a number of mini-puzzles to get to the big reveal.
As part of The Escape Game’s Monthly Mystery series, fans of classic Disney Channel series and DCOMs can solve some fast puzzles for a chance to win some themed prizes.
What’s Happening:
- This month’s Monthly Mystery at The Escape Game features a number of Disney Channel throwbacks, celebrating a full summer of Throwbacks on Disney+.
- Those participating in this game have the chance to win a Disney+ prize pack, as long as they make it to the end of the game. Don’t worry, it’s not too difficult.
- Best of all, it’s completely free to play the game, which you can do at the official site, here.
- As players begin, they’ll have to solve a number of puzzles, each giving a special letter that corresponds with a symbol as part of the game. Once all the games are complete, these letters when placed properly spell out a password that unlocks the final game - which features even more Disney Channel Original movie throwbacks.
- The mini-games are themed around throwback series, including Boy Meets World, The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, That’s So Raven, Hannah Montana, Kim Possible, Lizzie McGuire, Wizards of Waverly Place, and Phineas and Ferb - all of which are streaming now on Disney+.
- Once the whole game is complete, you should see the video below.
- This doesn’t mark the first time that fans can have some Disney company-based fun with The Escape Game. Fans can also jump back to a previous game from August of 2024, featuring the hit Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building.
- The Escape Game does these games every month, not always with a Disney connection, offering up prizes for playing and completing them.
- This is on top of their existing escape room location across the country, which also have featured activations themed to Disney and Hulu brands, like The Mysterious Benedict Society and the aforementioned Only Murders in the Building.
