Disney Springs Area Hotels Extend Holiday Rate Offer, Rooms Starting at $145
Interested guests now have an extra week to book!
Travelers can experience the wonder of the holiday season at Walt Disney World with special rates starting at $145 per night (plus tax) through December at Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels.
What's Happening:
- Those wanting to enjoy great rates and experience the holidays at Walt Disney World have another week to book a Disney Springs Resort Area Hotel at a promotional rate for a holiday-season stay.
- The offer now starts at $145 per night, before taxes and other applicable charges, at select Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels, extending the offer until November 20, 2026, for travel through December 18.
- Availability is limited and blockout dates may apply.
- There are a number of Disney Springs Resort Area hotels, and each has a promotional starting rate of:
- DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Orlando: $149
- Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace: $176
- Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista: $161
- Holiday Inn Orlando: $153
- Renaissance Orlando Resort and Spa: $178
- Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista: $145
- It should be noted that Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando is part of the Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels collection, but no promotional rate was provided for that specific hotel.
- To enjoy this special offer, guests must be booked through the official website and this special rate cannot be combined with other offers. The listed rates do include the resort services fee, but exclude taxes, gratuities and parking fees where applicable.
- The offer is not valid for existing reservations or groups.
- The Disney Springs Resort Hotels offer complimentary shuttle transportation to the Walt Disney World theme parks, with schedules varying by hotel.
- Registered guests also receive 30-minute early entry to the parks; valid admission is required, and a park reservation may be required depending on ticket type.
- The close proximity to Disney Springs also means that visitors can explore the Disney Springs Christmas Tree Stroll, catch seasonal entertainment and see nightly snowfall in Town Center. Santa is greeting guests near Disney’s Pin Traders through December 24.
A Stay Near Disney Springs:
- The official Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels are all independently owned and operated, but sit in the corner of Walt Disney World property near Disney Springs.
- Walt Disney World fans of a certain generation may call these the Hotel Plaza hotels, as the street connecting them all (and eventually leading to Disney Springs) is Hotel Plaza Boulevard.
- Over time the hotels have changed but currently consist of the Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista, the Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace, Holiday Inn Orlando - Disney Springs Area, Renaissance Orlando Resort & Spa, Doubletree Suites by Hilton Orlando, Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando, and Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista.
More Disney Springs News:
- See the 2026 Christmas Tree Stroll lineup, including new Bluey and Hallmark trees
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