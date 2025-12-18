New Edition of "Disney Unscripted" Brings Disney Destiny Christening Ceremony From Concept to Reality
It feels like you're part of the organized chaos of the production.
A new installment of the webseries, Disney Unscripted, has arrived giving us a closer look into all the effort that brought the magic of the Disney Destiny christening ceremony to life.
What’s Happening:
- The latest installment of Disney Unscripted has arrived on YouTube, taking a closer look at all the efforts that went into the very special Christening ceremony of the Disney Destiny.
- From drones and projections onto the new Disney Cruise Line ship, to hosting a number of invited guests and even live performances in another location concurrently, we get a peek into how the whole thing came together.
- The episode also showcases how the Disney Cruise Line terminal at Port Everglades was rapidly transformed between themes in only a matter of twenty minutes.
- Disney megafans might even see their favorite Disney Experiences Chairman, Josh D’Amaro as he rehearses his speech before the official performance.
- We also get to see the ship’s godmother, Susan Egan (voice of Megara in the Walt Disney Animation Studios classic, Hercules) getting ready for the occasion and christening the ship in the official ceremony alongside Captain Mickey and Minnie.
- Not to mention all the great music you’ll get to hear, including favorites from Hercules, The Princess and the Frog, Pirates of the Caribbean, and more.
- Take a look at the new installment of Disney Unscripted below.
- As with other installments of Disney Unscripted, the up-close look isn’t as highly produced as say, the episodes of We Call It Imagineering or similar series.
- It follows the event almost as though you’re directly involved in the action, with occasional commentary from some of those involved explaining what’s happening.
- To see how the christening of the Disney Destiny unfolded from the audience perspective, be sure to check out our video below.
- For more information about the new Disney Destiny, check out our Disney Destiny archive page. To book a voyage on the new ship or any other in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
