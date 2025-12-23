No Need For Tim Allen as We Go "Jungle 2 Jingle" in Latest "Disney Unscripted"
Think that'll have that joke on the tour?
Well into the holiday season, the latest edition of Disney Unscripted shows us how the wilds of Magic Kingdom's Jungle Cruise get decked out for their seasonal layover.
What’s Happening:
- The latest installment of Disney Unscripted has arrived, and for this one, we’re hiding into the darkness of the jungle at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom.
- It’s not just some random adventure though, as we get to take a closer look into how the classic Jungle Cruise attraction becomes the seasonal Jingle Cruise at the park.
- It all happens in a single night according to this video, as the Holiday decoration teams scatter throughout the wilds of the attraction, giving it that festive holiday look.
- This can be anything from large scale props, lighting enhancements, and even the single placement of a prop on the attraction’s marquee emblazoned with the letter “I“ to turn the word from “Jungle” to “Jingle.”
- Unlike other fare released by Disney, Disney Unscripted isn’t overly produced, we just get to see footage of the teams installing all the decor - no narration, no fancy edits, no talking head interviews.
- We also get close to the wire, as we see the last elements installed with literal minutes to spare before the park opens to the guests for the day, with Jingle Cruise ready to welcome their guests.
- As such, we round out the video with a brief ride aboard, also getting to see the fruits of the decor team’s labor in action from the guest’s perspective.
Jingle Jungle:
- Jingle Cruise originally debuted as a special holiday layover to the classic Jungle Cruise attraction at Walt Disney World back in 2013, when a yuletide-themed version of the attraction with decorations, props, and seasonal humor was revealed to the guests who visited that season.
- It has become a favorite, and as you can see the video above, the queue, boathouse, and ride scenes are fully decked out with Christmas lights, garlands, wreaths, candy cane accents, wrapped presents, and other holiday elements all designed to look like the Skippers of the attraction have done it themselves.
- Those same skippers keep their trademark corny jokes and puns, but swap in a holiday-theme to go along with all the decor installed down the river. Even the boats get holiday-inspired names like “Reindeer Ruby” or “Candy Cane Connie.”
- While Disneyland did have their own version of the Jingle Cruise, they stopped making over their attraction for the holiday season back in 2017, with the classic version of the attraction able to experience year round.
