In Summer of Any Time of Year, Disney Visa Cardmembers Have Exclusive New Benefit at Disney's Hollywood Studios

The offering replaces the now-closed Darth Vader Meet & Greet

A new offering is available to Disney Visa Cardmembers at Disney’s Hollywood Studios to replace the now-closed experience exclusive to cardmembers featuring Darth Vader at the Star Wars Launch Bay.

What’s Happening:

  • With the closure of Star Wars Launch Bay at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney Visa Cardmembers lost an exclusive meet and greet opportunity with Darth Vader.
  • However, to replace this, Disney Visa Cardmembers can now head over to Celebrity Spotlight near Mickey Shorts Theater at the park where they can now meet Olaf.
  • While frequent park guests will note that this is not a new experience, Disney Visa Cardmembers can receive an exclusive benefit just for them.
  • While anyone can join the line to meet Olaf, the popular character from Walt Disney Animation Studio’s Frozen, Frozen 2, Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, and the Disney+ series, Olaf Presents, those Disney Visa Cardmembers will receive priority access to the meet and greet.

  • The special experience is available between 9:00 AM and 12:00 PM for Disney Visa Cardmembers.

 

  • Character Meet and Greets have always been a fun benefit of being a Disney Visa Cardmember. Elsewhere at Walt Disney World, Disney Visa Cardmembers can enjoy a special character experience at EPCOT in the Imagination pavilion near the Magic Eye Theater/Disney and Pixar Short Film Festival.
  • If you must have that Darth Vader pic (in some way), Disney Visa Cardmembers (according to the official website) can also find a Disney Photopass photographer between Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge and Toy Story Land, where their complimentary photo downloads will be digitally enhanced (AKA A Magic Shot) with a Holocron Darth Vader projection. Just show your Disney Visa Card to the PhotoPass photographer daily from 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM.

