Disney Wonder Calls in Canadian Air Force After Cast Member Injury

a CH-149 Cormorant helicopter and a CC-295 Kingfisher airplane, were brought in, with two search and rescue technicians being lowered onto the deck of the Wonder and coordinating the injured party being lifted up into the helicopter.

While CHEK News doesn't identify the ship by name, the radio conversation that accompanies the video clearly identifies the ship as the Disney Wonder.

reports the injured party was a Disney Cast Member and not a guest.