Disney Wonder Calls in Canadian Air Force After Cast Member Injury
The incident took place last week shortly after the Disney Wonder began its most recent Alaska voyage.
A trip on a Disney Cruise Line vessel is supposed to be a vacation free of worry. Unfortunately, the most recent sailing of the Disney Wonder hit a snag for one Disney Cast Member who needed to be airlifted off the ship shortly after departure.
What's Happening:
- The Disney Wonder recently completed its most recent seven-day sailing between Vancouver, Canada, and Alaska. The trip began September 7 and returned to port September 14.
- According to CHEK News, which has video of the affair, the Royal Canadian Air Force’s 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron was called in to perform an airlift from the deck of the Wonder on September 8.
- Two aircraft, a CH-149 Cormorant helicopter and a CC-295 Kingfisher airplane, were brought in, with two search and rescue technicians being lowered onto the deck of the Wonder and coordinating the injured party being lifted up into the helicopter.
- While CHEK News doesn't identify the ship by name, the radio conversation that accompanies the video clearly identifies the ship as the Disney Wonder. Cruise Hive reports the injured party was a Disney Cast Member and not a guest.
- The nature or severity of the injury is unknown, but the Cast Member was transported to a hospital in Canada for treatment.
More Disney Cruise Line News:
- A Chicago man was recently indicted after an alleged bomb threat against a Disney Cruise Line vessel.
- Disney Cruise Line has released its 2027-28 itineraries, including stops in New York.
- Check out the latest details on DCL's upcoming vessel, the Disney Believe.
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