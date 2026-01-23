Photos: Couple Up Some Favorite Disney Characters and Friend Groups During Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts' Nite

Part of the fun of the Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite Event is the chance to see some favorite character couples. After all, the whole event celebrates romance and the fun of Valentine’s Day. Even if not technically a couple, certain friend groups of characters, like Winnie the Pooh and pals and even The Country Bears.

Of course guests can find Mickey and Minnie during the event, but for some more obscure fun, guests were also able to see Oswald The Lucky Rabbit, and Ortensia.

Elsewhere in the park, guests can also head below the surface and meet up with Princess Kida and Milo Thatch from the Walt Disney Animation Studios favorite, Atlantis: The Lost Empire.

Out in Bayou Country, those in attendance can find Winnie The Pooh and his friends.

Guests can also find the Madrigal sisters - Mirabal, Luisa, and Isabella - available for meeting and greeting during the event.

Disney Royalty can also be found, as Belle and the Beast are available to meet and mingle amongst the eventgoers.

Out in Frontierland, guests can also find the Country Bears during the event, offering up free Bear hugs.

