Photos: Current Disneyland Hotel Merch Collection Features the Art of Scott "Scooter" Bouroughs.

The artist's work can be found on prints, clothing, keychains, pens and more.

A bevy of recently released merch is available at Disneyland Hotel, most of it featuring the art of Scott "Scooter" Bouroughs.

Burroughs worked for 10 years for Walt Disney Feature Animation on films like Pocahontas, Mulan, Lilo and Stitch and more. These days, he frequently creates officially licensed Disney art and does signings and appearances at both the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World.

Among the items Laughing Places spotted at the Disneyland Hotel was old school Disneyland sign art by Scooter, available on both canvas (for $350.00) and on a print.

And that same art as a Mid Century Marquee, which is a limited edition of 75 for $2,7500.00 each.

As for the other items, they include a Disneyland Hotel bathrobe.

Disneyland Hotel baseball jersey for $79.99.

Disneyland Hotel hoodie for $79.99

Disneyland Hotel Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse ringer t-shirt for $36.99.

Disneyland Hotel Mickey Mouse keychain for $14.99.

Disneyland Hotel Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse ornament for $26.99.

Disneyland Hotel mini-wallet and strap for $29.99.

Disneyland Hotel Donald Duck, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse luggage tag for $14.99

Disneyland Hotel Floating Pen Set for $24.99.

Disneyland Hotel Mug for $22.99.