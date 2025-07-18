Call It A Birthday Gift: Disneyland Donates Surplus Irrigation Systems to The City of Anaheim
Paperwork filed in the city reveals over $50,000 of equipment that Disneyland is giving to the city.
Disneyland is GIVING a birthday gift apparently, as new documents filed in the city of Anaheim reveal a donation of irrigation systems to the city.
What’s Happening:
- New reports filed with the City of Anaheim reveal that the Disneyland Resort has donated a number of irrigation products to the city.
- According to the report, which is a request to accept the donation, the Disneyland Horticulture Team recently transitioned from using CalSense irrigation controllers to a different brand.
- As part of this upgrade, they have offered their surplus 91 CalSense 2000 models and corresponding 14 remote controls and 21 CalSense 3000 model controllers to the Public Works Department as a donation before proceeding with disposal.
- The report also indicates that a number of the controllers being donated are relatively new, with some only installed a month ago, with the city pointing out that the “advanced, water-efficient smart controllers can seamlessly integrate with our existing system and offer remote management through an online portal. They also include flow sensor capabilities that detect high flow events—such as irrigation line breaks—and automatically shut down the system to prevent water waste."
- According to the submission, written by Rudy Emami, Director of Public Works, the City currently has 238 irrigation controllers that are not CalSense units, 58 of which are located in the Anaheim Resort Maintenance District (ARMD) and “Acquiring these surplus units presents a cost-effective opportunity to upgrade our infrastructure."
- This donation comes as the Disneyland Resort upgrades to units from a different company, Baseline. According to their official website, their products are also in use at the University of Florida, Longwood Cricket Club, the 9/11 Memorial, Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater and more.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com