Disneyland Guests Exposed to Measles as Second Case this Year Reported in Orange County
Symptoms generally present themselves within 7 to 10 days of exposure.
Orange County health officials have confirmed a second case of measles was reported this year, with the traveler having visited Disneyland Resort.
What’s Happening:
- CBS News is reporting that an international traveler visiting the Disneyland Resort has been confirmed to have had measles.
- This is the second case of measles reported in Orange County in 2026.
- According to the report, the individual flew into LAX before heading to Disneyland Resort on January 28th.
- Potential exposure places include Goofy’s Kitchen from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM and Disneyland and Disney California Adventure from 12:30 PM until the parks closed.
- Potential exposures can present symptoms between 7 to 21 days after exposure, so it is important that you take precaution if you were at the parks during these times.
- Guests who may have been exposed are encouraged to take these steps:
- Speak to a health care provider about immunity, potential vaccines, and immune globulin if the exposure was less than seven days.
- Keep an eye out for an unexplained rash between 7 and 21 days.
- Limit your exposure to others if infection is suspected.
- Unfortunately, diseases like measles are a risk for traveling to densely populated areas.
- Disneyland is no stranger to measles, as the resort experienced an outbreak of the disease back in 2015.
- Make sure you are taking precautions when visiting the park and choosing not to travel while ill.