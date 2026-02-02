Disneyland Guests Exposed to Measles as Second Case this Year Reported in Orange County

Symptoms generally present themselves within 7 to 10 days of exposure.

Orange County health officials have confirmed a second case of measles was reported this year, with the traveler having visited Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

  • CBS News is reporting that an international traveler visiting the Disneyland Resort has been confirmed to have had measles. 
  • This is the second case of measles reported in Orange County in 2026.
  • According to the report, the individual flew into LAX before heading to Disneyland Resort on January 28th. 
  • Potential exposure places include Goofy’s Kitchen from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM and Disneyland and Disney California Adventure from 12:30 PM until the parks closed. 
  • Potential exposures can present symptoms between 7 to 21 days after exposure, so it is important that you take precaution if you were at the parks during these times. 
  • Guests who may have been exposed are encouraged to take these steps:
    • Speak to a health care provider about immunity, potential vaccines, and immune globulin if the exposure was less than seven days. 
    • Keep an eye out for an unexplained rash between 7 and 21 days. 
    • Limit your exposure to others if infection is suspected. 
  • Unfortunately, diseases like measles are a risk for traveling to densely populated areas. 
  • Disneyland is no stranger to measles, as the resort experienced an outbreak of the disease back in 2015.
  • Make sure you are taking precautions when visiting the park and choosing not to travel while ill.
Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber