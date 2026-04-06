Photos: New FuelRod Kiosks & Expanded Charging Options Arrive At Disneyland
Charge up your park day with new FuelRod kiosks, bigger batteries, and more ways to power through the magic!
New FuelRod kiosks have arrived at the Disneyland Resort, offering guests a new mobile charging option to their original lineup.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland has rolled out the newer FuelRod kiosks at select kiosks throughout the resort. We spotted this kiosk today at Gone Hollywood at Disney California Adventure Park.
- Previously, the resort offered only one FuelRod kit option. Now, guests can choose from three: the FuelRod Cable, the FuelRod MAX10 Kit, and the New FuelRod Kit.
- The New FuelRod Kit has been available for over a year, and has the same size and shape as the original FuelRod but comes with a higher battery capacity.
- Guests trading in an old FuelRod can receive the new kit free of charge. Each kit includes a 3-inch USB-C to USB-C cable, a 3-inch USB-C to Lightning cable, a USB-C to USB-A adapter, and a USB-C to USB adapter.
- The price for the New FuelRod Kit has increased from $38 to $40, while existing FuelRod holders can continue swapping theirs for free at Disneyland.
- The FuelRod Cable costs $20 and is a longer green cable with USB-C ends and adapters to convert to Lightning or USB-A, ideal for longer charging needs or replacing a broken cable.
- The brand new FuelRod MAX10 Kit is $80 and offers even more battery power, along with wireless charging.
- It also includes the same cables and adapters as the smaller kit, and guests can swap their MAX10 for free at compatible FuelRod machines. Both kits allow on-the-go charging while keeping your devices powered throughout the parks.
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