Ring in 2026 at Disneyland Paris with a Slate of Celebrations and Extended Park Hours
The countdown is on!
To celebrate the arrival of 2026, Disneyland Paris is pulling out all the stops with special celebrations and extended park hours.
What’s Happening:
- New Year’s Eve is on its way to Disneyland Paris and the European destination is set to ring in 2026 with a full slate of fun celebrations.
- At Disneyland Paris, guests can head over to the Discoveryland Starport for a Double DJ Party from 9:00 PM to 1:00 AM.
- Over in Frontierland at the Cottonwood Creek Ranch (in front of the Frontierland Theater), guests can spend some time at Goofy’s Countr’Eve Party.
- Elsewhere at the park celebrating the holiday, guests can encounter some amazing characters throughout Disneyland Paris and experience select attractions that will remain open until 1:00 AM.
- The evening sky will come to light with a special performance of Disney Tales of Magic at 8:15 PM followed by The Magical New Year’s Eve Fireworks at Midnight.
- Please note that Disney Tales of Magic will be an adapted version to allow certain attractions at the park to remain open until 1:00 AM
- Walt Disney Studios Park will be open until 10:00 PM, with attractions remaining operating until that time at the park. The exception is Cars Road Trip, which will be closing at 9:00 PM.
The Annual Countdown
- Each year Disneyland Paris rings in the new year with a special celebration, similar to this year, with extended hours well into the night.
- The celebration is often considered one of the most festive and magical ways to ring in the new year in Europe.
- With the parks already decorated to celebrate the holidays, the atmosphere is already perfect and only enhanced with the special countdown moments and fireworks show above Le Château de la Belle au Bois Dormant.
- Our tips? Arrive early and dress warmly. Unlike other Disney Parks around the world (ahem Florida) it actually gets cold as night falls, especially in winter months.
