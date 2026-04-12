Disneyland Paris Closes Popular Restaurant for Lengthy Refurbishment
The renovation will refresh and restore the classic Victorian elegance of the restaurant
A favorite Disneyland Paris dining experience is closing for a lengthy renovation that will restore the grandeur of the establishment.
What's Happening:
- Disneyland Paris' Plaza Gardens Restaurant has closed it's doors for an extensive renovation that will continue into early 2027.
- This lengthy renovation will refresh the guest experience while preserving the charm of the iconic Victorian restaurant on Main Street, U.S.A.
- Over the coming months, the restaurant - one of the most elegant dining venues in Disneyland Park - will undergo a full renovation, including a complete overhaul of the flooring, facades, and roofing.
- The construction will not be limited to modernizing the facilities, both front of house and in the kitchen. Thanks to a refreshed color palette for the exterior facade and interior spaces, the restaurant will radiate a new Victorian spirit that retains its classic style whilst elevating the guest experience.
- Guests will be able to discover beautifully renovated interiors, featuring vibrant colors and carefully chosen materials to highlight the unique elegance of Plaza Gardens Restaurant: new pastel green tiling will complement the new dark green carpet with floral motifs. Inside the dining room, guests will appreciate the new layout, accommodating 291 chairs (most of which have been fully reupholstered) and 40 banquettes, which will be redesigned for the comfort of guests.
- The iconic buffet area will also benefit from both decorative transformations – with the addition of themed carved wooden elements – and layout changes, including a lower-height buffet adapted for children and new furniture for breakfast, making it a more welcoming space for families and younger guests.
- Every detail, right down to the carefully restored stained-glass canopies and repositioned decorative accessories, has been thoughtfully considered to preserve the soul of Plaza Gardens Restaurant. Even the lighting has been given special attention, with fixtures fully refurbished to restore the luster of bronze and brass metalwork, and modernized with LED technology to ensure a warm and sustainable ambience throughout the restaurant.
- When Plaza Gardens Restaurant reopens its doors in 2027, it will once again enchant guests with its carefully crafted theming and elegant Victorian charm.
- More details are expected to be revealed in the near future.
What They're Saying:
- Stéphanie Bohnhoff, Principal Show Designer at Walt Disney Imagineering Paris: "As this renovation spans a considerable length of time, we are committed to creating changes that are visible to guests without betraying the original story of Plaza Gardens Restaurant. To further root the restaurant in a lush, verdant atmosphere connected to the gardens outside, we have selected new shades of green celebrating the different seasons."
Let's Eat:
- The news comes on the 34th anniversary of Disneyland Paris, where the restaurant has been a staple since opening day.
- As such, it has become a favorite eatery at the park, especially given its central location in the central plaza at the end of Main Street USA, down a fountain-laden path.
- The restaurant is a favorite, largely because it offers an all you care to eat buffet experience featuring classic Disney characters throughout. Typically, the characters are there for Breakfast and Dinner, with a lunch option without characters that can provide a quieter dining experience.
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