Disneyland is Getting A Beautiful New Coco Sipper For Día de Los Muertos
Coco gets some new Disneyland merch ahead of its new attraction.
While many theme park fans are excited that the Halloween season is, somehow, already here, at Disneyland Halloween has to share space with Día de Los Muertos. Pixar's Coco takes center stage as part of that celebration with the Plaza de la Familia, and next month the film will get a beautiful new sipper that fans won't want to miss.
What's Happening:
- This morning the Disney Parks Twitter account dropped an image of a brand new Coco sipper coming to Disneyland Resort
- The sipper comes in a lantern design, with images of Miguel and Hector.
- The new sipper will be available starting September 3rd.
- At Disneyland the sipper will be available at Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante & Ship to Shore Marketplace
- At Disney California Adventure it will be found at Paradise Garden Grill - Plaza de la Familia
- Guests will be limited to two sippers per purchase.
Coco At Disneyland:
- Pixar's Coco is on its way to becoming an even bigger part of Disneyland Resort with the forthcoming dark ride coming to Disney California Adventure.
- While there's a lot we still don't know about the attraction, it's a safe bet we'll get a significant update during the Disney Experiences Showcase at D23: the Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
- We may also learn more about the upcoming sequel to Coco which has been announced, but without any details beyond that.