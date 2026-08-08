Disneyland is Getting A Beautiful New Coco Sipper For Día de Los Muertos

Coco gets some new Disneyland merch ahead of its new attraction.

While many theme park fans are excited that the Halloween season is, somehow, already here, at Disneyland Halloween has to share space with Día de Los Muertos. Pixar's Coco takes center stage as part of that celebration with the Plaza de la Familia, and next month the film will get a beautiful new sipper that fans won't want to miss.

What's Happening:

This morning the Disney Parks Twitter account dropped an image of a brand new Coco sipper coming to Disneyland Resort

The sipper comes in a lantern design, with images of Miguel and Hector.

The new sipper will be available starting September 3rd.

At Disneyland the sipper will be available at Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante & Ship to Shore Marketplace

At Disney California Adventure it will be found at Paradise Garden Grill - Plaza de la Familia

Guests will be limited to two sippers per purchase.

Follow the marigolds to your new favorite sipper, available for a limited time beginning September 3 at @disneyland Resort, while supplies last🌼



🕯️Coco Lantern Sipper

Limit two (2) per person, per transaction. No discounts apply.

📍Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante & Ship to Shore… pic.twitter.com/s1C4DLHm4j — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) August 8, 2026

Coco At Disneyland: