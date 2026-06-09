Fiesta Latina Returns to Disneyland Paris This Weekend

In addition to "Summer Rhythms" already taking place at Disney Village

As Disney Village continues to evolve into the heart of live entertainment and festivals outside of the parks at Disneyland Paris, we're getting ready for the return of Fiesta Latina.

What's Happening:

Disney Village is getting ready for the grand return of Fiesta Latina once again, taking place this weekend - Friday, June 12 to Sunday, June 14.

Disney Village - the shopping, dining, and entertainment district of Disneyland Paris, is inviting guests to a brand-new edition of Fiesta Latina, the must-attend event celebrating the richness of Latin dance and music cultures.

For three days, guests can immerse themselves in the vibrant rhythms of salsa and Latin music and enjoy a festive and free event featuring live concerts, street entertainment, and DJ sets.

The entertainment extends to Billy Bob’s Country Western Saloon, where an evening program will take place each night: Friday, June 12 – From 8:00 PM Enjoy a live performance by Okesta Mendoza, followed by DJ Ron Anka until 2:00 AM. Saturday, June 13 – From 8:00 PM Two live concerts will take place, featuring Salsa Ilegal and Plena Libre. The evening will continue with a DJ set by Alex Da Costa.

Throughout Disney Village, guests will find entertainment at: The outdoor stage near Earl of Sandwich - which will come alive with percussion performances and live concerts. The Sports Bar & Lounge stage - which will host DJ sets on June 12 and 13. On Saturday, June 13, Ron Anka will be back for another performance.

Throughout the three-day event, the streets of Disney Village will be filled with artistic performances and entertainment for both children and adults.

Admission is free for everyone.

A Fiesta For All:

Devotees may recall that Disney Village at Disneyland Paris is undergoing a massive transformation - evolving from a simple shopping and dining area into a year-round destination for special entertainment at Disneyland Paris.

Recently, along with the redevelopment and modernization of the area, we've also seen an increase in special festivals, concerts, and celebrations (like Fiesta Latina) that attract theme park guests and local visitors.

Plus, the free admission is a big draw for those locals who are just a train ride away and can access the special entertainment and festivals with ease, thanks to the train station right in the heart of Disney Village that serves as a gateway to Paris proper and, realistically, the whole of Europe thanks to the different trains that comes through the station.