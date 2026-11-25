A whole new Duffy story surrounds guests in the new room.

Fans of Duffy and all his friends will have a new way to be surrounded by the gang with newly themed rooms coming to the Tokyo Disney Resort.

What's Happening:

Starting in May of 2027, a new guest room will be introduced at Tokyo DisneySea's Hotel MiraCosta at the Tokyo Disney Resort that will allow guests to be surrounded by Duffy and his friends even more during their visit to the resort.

The new Duffy and Friends Superior Room Ricordo will be the first year-round guest room at the Tokyo Disney Resort that is themed to Duffy and Friends.

The new room will feature wall decor and illustrations of Duffy and his friends enjoying the discoveries and delights of their adventure, and the ceiling features constellations designed after motifs of items associated with each of the characters.

The name "Ricordo" comes from the Italian word for "memory," and the room will continue to carry the timeless elegance and Italian ambience of Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta.

The name "Ricordo" comes from the Italian word for "memory," and the room will continue to carry the timeless elegance and Italian ambience of Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta. There will be 69 rooms of this type at the hotel in the Tuscany side of the resort. Reservations for the new room type open on January 12, 2027 for reservations starting on May 12, 2027.

A Duffy Story:

The entire scene in the room is a "memory" - much like the name of the room type would suggest - of a special day shared by Duffy and his friends.

This new story is depicted in the art throughout the room.

The story is as follows:

"Today was the day they were waiting for...picnic day!

Duffy and his friends all set off together.

After walking a while, they spotted a great big tree with a swing.

So they decided to take a little break.

While Duffy was on the swing, a gust of wind swept his hat right off.

'Oh No!'

Off they went chasing after it.

When they caught up, there before them was the most beautiful view.

'Wow, what a wonderful place!'

They loved it so much, they decided to spend the whole day there.

'I guess it's about time to go home,' said Duffy.

Just then, a tiny glow came from the hat.

A little firefly had somehow found its way inside!

Without thinking, they turned toward the water.

And there, as if to welcome them all, were countless twinkling fireflies.

Everything that happened that day became a special memory that would glow warmly in their hearts."