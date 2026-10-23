Dumbo The Flying Elephant Gets New Colors and Updated Theming at Tokyo Disneyland
This marks the first major change to the classic attraction since it opened in 1983.
The classic Fantasyland attraction Dumbo The Flying Elephant has reopened at Tokyo Disneyland following a lengthy refurbishment with a new color scheme and some new thematic details.
What's Happening:
- Dumbo The Flying Elephant, an 1983 original attraction at Tokyo Disneyland, has been closed for most of 2026 for a lengthy refurbishment.
- That refurbishment has now come to a close, and the attraction has reopened with some fresh paint and some new magic.
- The attraction has received a new entrance marquee and updated signage that gives off a similar vibe to the Disneyland version of the attraction.
- Also similar to Disneyland, as guests enter the queue, they'll now find a feather mosaic in the pavement.
- The attraction itself has received a new blue color scheme, while Timothy also sports a blue outfit and a magic feather, instead of the whip – which other versions of the attraction got rid of decades ago.
- The color scheme and new look for Timothy extend out to the Dumbo photo op outside the attraction.
- Here's a look at the previous color scheme, which is how the attraction had looked since it opened in 1983.
- Interestingly, the Dumbo here at Tokyo Disneyland is still the original, 10-armed version of the attraction. Disneyland and Walt Disney World received higher capacity versions back in the 90s.
- New art has also been added to the operator's booth, featuring Dumbo and his mother.
More Tokyo Disney Resort News:
- D23 is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Tokyo DisneySea with a new edition of their popular Spotlight Series events.
- Winter is coming to Tokyo DisneySea, and Duffy & Friends are getting into the season with a new collection of snowy merchandise and food souvenirs.
- Bring the Rhythm! is headed for the Broadway Music Theater at Tokyo DisneySea in the fall of 2027.
- Last month, Aquatopia had its final day of operations as the opening day attraction permanently closed.
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