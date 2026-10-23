Dumbo The Flying Elephant Gets New Colors and Updated Theming at Tokyo Disneyland

This marks the first major change to the classic attraction since it opened in 1983.
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The classic Fantasyland attraction Dumbo The Flying Elephant has reopened at Tokyo Disneyland following a lengthy refurbishment with a new color scheme and some new thematic details.

What's Happening:

  • Dumbo The Flying Elephant, an 1983 original attraction at Tokyo Disneyland, has been closed for most of 2026 for a lengthy refurbishment.
  • That refurbishment has now come to a close, and the attraction has reopened with some fresh paint and some new magic.
  • The attraction has received a new entrance marquee and updated signage that gives off a similar vibe to the Disneyland version of the attraction.

  • Also similar to Disneyland, as guests enter the queue, they'll now find a feather mosaic in the pavement.

  • The attraction itself has received a new blue color scheme, while Timothy also sports a blue outfit and a magic feather, instead of the whip – which other versions of the attraction got rid of decades ago.

  • The color scheme and new look for Timothy extend out to the Dumbo photo op outside the attraction.

  • Here's a look at the previous color scheme, which is how the attraction had looked since it opened in 1983.

  • Interestingly, the Dumbo here at Tokyo Disneyland is still the original, 10-armed version of the attraction. Disneyland and Walt Disney World received higher capacity versions back in the 90s.
  • New art has also been added to the operator's booth, featuring Dumbo and his mother.

More Tokyo Disney Resort News:

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