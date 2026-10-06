New Duffy & Friends Winter Merchandise Coming to Tokyo DisneySea
Duffy and his friends are getting cozy for winter with snowman-inspired merchandise, knitted hats, scarves, snowflakes and seasonal food souvenirs.
Winter is coming to Tokyo DisneySea, and Duffy & Friends are getting into the season with a new collection of snowy merchandise and food souvenirs.
What’s Happening:
- Tokyo Disney Resort has revealed details about a new lineup of Duffy & Friends winter-themed merchandise arriving at Tokyo DisneySea beginning November 2, 2026.
- The collection features adorable cozy winter designs, winter accessories, and seasonal items celebrating Duffy and his friends.
- The new merchandise is designed to be snuggly, with Duffy & Friends dressed in wintery colors and sporting scarves and knitted hats.
- The collection also features snowflake motifs and other seasonal details that make the merchandise festive.
- Highlights include snowman versions of Duffy and his friends as plush bag charms and other select merchandise items.
- In addition to merchandise, Tokyo DisneySea will offer food souvenirs inspired by Duffy & Friends. These seasonal items will feature designs and details inspired by the characters and the winter season, giving guests another way to take home a piece of the celebration.
- More Christmas-themed designs are also expected as part of the seasonal offerings, bringing additional festive touches to Tokyo DisneySea as the holiday season approaches.
- The special merchandise will go on sale November 2, 2026, at Tokyo DisneySea. The collection is expected to be popular with Duffy & Friends fans looking to add some cozy winter-themed items to their collections!
More Tokyo DisneySea News:
- Bring the Rhythm! Show Announced for Tokyo DisneySea's Broadway Music Theater
- Aquatopia Embarks on Final Day of Operations at Tokyo DisneySea
- Disney Christmas Returns to Tokyo Disney Resort with Festive Favorite Entertainment, Menus, and More
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