DVC Members Aboard Member Cruise Get An Itinerary Announcement with a Bit of Character
The voices of the characters are aboard for special fun, exclusive to those in attendance on the Member Cruise.
Disney Vacation Club Members have stepped aboard the beautiful Disney Dream for this year’s Member Cruise, with some special guests also in attendance who have taken over the ship’s announcement system.
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Vacation Club Member Cruise is currently taking place aboard the Disney Cruise Line on the beautiful Disney Dream, and as usual, there are some special guests aboard.
- In a video posted to TikTok (seen below) from user “skylines_and_tanlines", you can hear some of those special guests take over the ship’s PA system after the cruise director for the voyage shares more information about their 90s-themed festivities as part of the fun of this year’s cruise.
- The 90s fun was carried over to a day’s worth of activities, starting with a special Making of A Goofy Movie presentation for those guests aboard, so it’s no surprise that Bill Farmer (voice of Goofy), Jason Marsden (voice of Max), and Bret Iwan (voice of Mickey Mouse) are on board and taking over the ship’s PA system.
- It also explains that special moment as they took over wherein Goofy starts singing a portion of “On The Open Road" from the classic 1995 animated film.
- Guests are welcomed home to the ship (no Goofy, they don’t live here) for this year’s cruise which is sailing to the Western Caribbean with a stop in Cozumel, Mexico and Disney’s private island destination, Castaway Cay.
- To see the wonderful transformation of the Disney Dream into a festive ship for members to enjoy, with a Coco theme this time around, be sure to check out our post here.
