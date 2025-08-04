DVC Members Aboard Member Cruise Get An Itinerary Announcement with a Bit of Character

Today’s cruise director morning announcement had a few special guests! Bret Iwan (the voice of Mickey Mouse), Bill Farmer (the voice of Goody) and Jason Marsden (the voice of Max) joined Sean to kick off the second day of the Disney Vacation Club member cruise. #DisneyCruiseLine #disneycruise #DisneyDream #dvc #disneyvacationclub #cruise #disney #mickeymouse #goody #max