Mickey and Minnie Arrive in New Outfits in Exclusive Meet & Greet for DVC Members at EPCOT
The characters meet during a special time for eligible members of Disney Vacation Club
Disney Vacation Club Members have the chance to meet the Big Cheese himself, along with Minnie Mouse, in new outfits in an exclusive area at EPCOT.
What's Happening:
- Elegible Disney Vacation Club members can have their own special meet & greet with Mickey and Minnie Mouse in brand new outfits on their next visit to EPCOT.
- The new meet and greet outfits put Mickey and Minnie in their "cottagecore" best, with a provincial look that is charming and right out of a storybook.
- The new outfits on these favorite characters feature a bit of denim, floral patterns, and more to bring the cottage-esque look to life.
- Disney Vacation Club members can find the characters during special Membership Magic Beyond Hours at the Disney Vacation Club ImaginAtrium at EPCOT, a special lounge for Disney Vacation Club members at the Imagination! Pavilion.
- The special experience is available to eligible members as part of the Membership Magic Beyond option - an optional enhanced benefit package for eligible members that is part of Membership Extras.
Exclusive Access
- As part of the Membership Magic Beyond option, eligible members (who have purchased the 2026 benefits package for $99) can get access to a number of exclusive opportunities.
- One of those is the chance to meet Disney Characters daily - like Mickey and Minnie in their new outfits - at the Disney Vacation Club ImaginAtrium at EPCOT from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM (subject to change), seven days a week.
- The enrolled member can bring up to four guests (or the number of guests on their resort stay reservation - whichever is greater.
- Eligible members can also get priority access to this lounge - and others, like McKim's Mile House at Magic Kingdom, or Star View Station at Disneyland - by using their Membership Magic Beyond benefit when lounge access goes on a waitlist.
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