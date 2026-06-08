6.1 Magnitude Earthquake in Cuba Reportedly Felt at Walt Disney World

This is a developing story which we will update with any new information.
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Reports indicate that an earthquake that originated west of Cuba in the southern Gulf could be felt today at Walt Disney World.

What's Happening:

  • Usually when we're talking about earthquakes here at Laughing Place, it relates to the Disneyland Resort. But today, a quake was felt in Central Florida at Walt Disney World.
  • A magnitude 6.1 earthquake occurred just west of Cuba this afternoon at approximately 2:00 p.m. ET.

  • The other three Walt Disney World theme parks appear to be operating as normal at this time.
  • This is a developing story which we will update with any new information.

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