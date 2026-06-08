6.1 Magnitude Earthquake in Cuba Reportedly Felt at Walt Disney World
This is a developing story which we will update with any new information.
Reports indicate that an earthquake that originated west of Cuba in the southern Gulf could be felt today at Walt Disney World.
What's Happening:
- Usually when we're talking about earthquakes here at Laughing Place, it relates to the Disneyland Resort. But today, a quake was felt in Central Florida at Walt Disney World.
- A magnitude 6.1 earthquake occurred just west of Cuba this afternoon at approximately 2:00 p.m. ET.
- Reports across social media indicate that some felt the shaking while at Walt Disney World, while many others didn't.
- As of publication time, a number of headliner attractions at the Magic Kingdom are closed, including all of the park's roller coasters.
- Currently closed are:
- There's no word on if this is connected to the earthquake, but it would be a strange coincidence if not.
- The other three Walt Disney World theme parks appear to be operating as normal at this time.
- This is a developing story which we will update with any new information.
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