Former Disney Imagineer Eddie Sotto Passes Away at Age 67

Sotto was an Imagineer for 13 years and was a big part of the design team for Disneyland Paris.

Former Disney Imagineer Eddie Sotto, one of the guiding designers behind Main Street U.S.A. at Disneyland Paris, has passed away at the age of 67.

Born on March 14th, 1958 in Los Angeles, Sotto began his design career just down the street from Walt's original Disneyland at Knott's Berry Farm, contributing designs to Camp Snoopy and the former Wacky Soap Box Racers attraction. From there, he went to work on the intriguing Six Flags Power Plant attraction, a highly themed indoor theme park located in Maryland, that sadly only lasted less than two years (from July 8th, 1985 to January 5th, 1987).

Sotto joined Walt Disney Imagineering in 1986, serving as Senior Vice President of Concept Design, where he really cut his teeth designing Main Street, U.S.A. at Euro Disneyland (now Disneyland Paris), which was oriignally supposed to take on a 1920s theme instead of turn-of-the-century. Other projects Soto worked on included Disneyland's Space Mountain, Mission: SPACE, Pooh's Hunny Hunt, and even the Encounter Restaurant located within the Theme Building at LAX. His voice can still be heard at Disney Parks today as Shrunken Ned at Disneyland and the train conductor on the Walt Disney World and Euro Disneyland Railroads.

In 1999, Sotto left Imagineering to found his own design firm, SottoStudio, where he created projects for Wynn Resorts, Paramount, Porsche, Universal Studios, and more. In 2019, Sotto shared his experiences at Imagineering in the landmark Disney+ documentary, The Imagineering Story. He also had an active X account, where he'd quite often share personal stories and insights from his Imagineering days.

Sotto passed away on December 17th, 2025 at the age of 67. Our thoughts go out to his family and loved ones at this time.