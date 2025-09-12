Similar to Most Good Band Origin Stories, Disney Channel's "Electric Bloom" To Celebrate New Series at Los Angeles Mall
The celebration will include fun giveaways and more this weekend.
Fans of the new Disney Channel series, Electric Bloom, can celebrate their fandom this weekend at the Westfield Century City Mall in Los Angeles.
What’s Happening:
- The new series will be celebrated in the atrium at the Westfield Century City Mall, where there will be fun giveaways, fun interactive moments, and fun treats.
- The whole event will take place this weekend, from 11AM - 8:00PM on Saturday, September 13th, and from 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM on Sunday, September 14th.
- Electric Bloom follows the three members of the now mega-famous pop group Electric Bloom as they look back and tell the story of their band and friendship, starting with the day they all met in high school.
- The girls go on a journey to becoming the biggest band in the world and the best friends in the universe. The series is currently airing on Disney Channel and will be available on Disney+ starting September 17th, with 13 episodes dropping at once. The remaining episodes of Season 1 will be added to the platform on October 15th.
- Electric Bloom stars Lumi Pollack (“The Fallout") as perfectly put-together Posey, Carmen Sanchez as school rebel Jade, Ruby Marino as quirky and optimistic Tulip and Nathaniel Buescher (“Circuit Breakers") as class crush and band supporter Lucas.
Stream to the Mall:
- Perfectly timed for the event, today also marks the debut of the Electric Bloom official season one soundtrack on most major streaming platforms.
- Each song is performed by the stars of the series, and the soundtrack includes series theme song “Wherever We Go We Go Together," and other tracks like “One Little Spark" and “The Lies We Tell Our Hearts," which were written by Grammy, Emmy, two-time Golden Globe award-winning, and 16-time Oscar nominated songwriter Diane Warren, who also serves as an executive producer on the series.
- You can stream the album now on most major platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.
