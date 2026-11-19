Three artists will also make their festival debuts, and a Lorcana-inspired mural is among the Expression Selection options.

The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is just around the corner, and as we...draw...near to the fan-favorite Walt Disney World event, we're learning a number of artists that will be on-site as part of the fun.

What's Happening:

One of the favorite festivals in EPCOT's lineup, the International Festival of the Arts is only just a few weeks away.

Those who have been before know that one of the key attractions of the festival is the chance to see artists up-close and admire their creations, and maybe have the chance to meet and get some a signed piece of their work!

This year, as Disney Lorcana is presenting the event, it comes as no surprise that several artists that are known for their contributions to the hit trading card game will be featured throughout the event.

These artist will be showcasing artwork that has helped bring versions of beloved Disney and Pixar Characters and stories to life in exciting new ways. Each week a new artist will be at the Disney Lorcana TCG kiosk/tent from 11:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. each day.

For the 2027 festival, the line up includes: Cristian Romero : Wednesday, January 20 Brianna Garcia : Monday, January 25 Ryan Miller : Saturday, January 30 & Sunday, January 31 Juan Diego Leon : Wednesday, February 3 Brian Weisz : Saturday, February 6 Steve Warner : Wednesday, February 10 & Thursday, February 11 Samantha Eridini : Monday, February 15 Shane Hartley : Saturday, February 20 & Sunday, February 21 Malia Ewart : Wednesday, February 24

Artists, not just from the world of Disney Lorcana, will also be featured at the festival, displaying their work in the realms of Disney storytelling and beyond. Fan-favorite artists are set to return, and new artists are being welcomed for the first time to the event. Disney has shared a number of talented artists that guests can expect to see this year at the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.

Haley Talton (New This Year!)

Haley’s passion for art began at the age of two. After visiting Walt Disney World Resort for the first time at five, she knew she wanted to unite her passion for art with her newfound love for Disney. Throughout the years, she competed in many art competitions, earning top awards and a merit‑based scholarship. After high school, she strengthened her self‑taught foundation by training with CG Master Academy for three years. Since then, she has been working as a freelance artist. Today, Haley’s dream of becoming a Disney Fine Artist has come true and she’s so excited to expand the magic of Disney with all of you.

Nicky Nicotera (New This Year!)

Nicky Nicotera grew up in the quiet suburban town of Canton, Massachusetts. Surrounded by a family of Disney fanatics, her passion for drawing and love for all things Disney developed at an early age. Nicky graduated from Savannah College of Art and Design in 2011, receiving her Master of Arts. Soon after, she secured a role at a notable shoe company designing and painting custom shoes. From there she was hired as an illustrator at an advertising agency creating content for several well-known clients. Persistence, and great talent paid off, and in 2018 she landed her role as an illustrator at MARVEL. Dreams do come true!

Robert Post (New This Year!)

Robert Post was born in New Orleans, Louisiana. Early on, he set a personal goal of becoming a professional artist. As a young boy he often entertained classmates by drawing Disney characters. He studied advertising/design and architecture at the University of Southwestern Louisiana. Later, he moved to Denver, Colorado where he attended The Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design and spent three years developing his skills in fine art and picture framing. Robert is also a skilled sculptor, cartoonist and mold-maker. He has won several awards with his original paintings in local, national and international competitions. Having the opportunity to create original paintings for Disney has fulfilled a lifelong ambition.

Darren Wilson

Darren Wilson is a Senior Manager of Graphic Design for Disney Experiences, and has spent 27 magical years with The Walt Disney Company, creating award-winning designs and exclusive works of art through the Art of Disney galleries. He is responsible for creating creative content for feature films such as Disney and Pixar’s Coco, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, and live-action films including Pinocchio, Peter Pan, The Lion King, and Aladdin. He currently designs for Disney Consumer Products and Disney Parks.

Stephanie Laberis

Steph is a freelance illustrator and character designer for animation. She was born just north of Boston, and was raised on a healthy diet of cartoons, video games, and many happy days spent playing in the woods around her house. After seeing The Lion King in theaters, she vowed to pursue a career in animation. She graduated from Rhode Island School of Design with a degree in illustration and has worked in several fields such as toy design, character design, children’s book illustration, and game development.

William Silvers

William Silvers is an artist with over 35 years of commercial success. In 1995, his film career began at Walt Disney Feature Animation Studios where he adapted his fine art painting skills to the world of filmmaking. For almost 10 years he created unforgettable backgrounds for Disney classics such as Mulan, Lilo & Stitch, and Brother Bear. William expanded his repertoire to include digital matte painting and created some of the most stunning images for the feature films, including Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. William’s experience in film making as well as his unique vision attracted the attention of a well-known Studio. Accepting a position as a Senior Designer – Concept Illustrator, William was best known for his theming, atmosphere and attention to details while creating story-telling concepts for some of the largest future theme parks worldwide. One measure of a painting’s success is the emotion it elicits from its viewer. William Silvers’ wildlife scenes make your pulse quicken and your breath catch as you witness some of nature’s most miraculous everyday moments. He continues to create new and exciting fine art pieces for Disney Galleries and Lucasfilm Ltd.

Even more artists and their appearance schedule can be found at the official site.

Beyond the Artists:

A selection of participating artists will be available throughout the festival to sign their artwork and meet guests, so be sure to check out daily schedules once at the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.

Beyond the artists, there are a number of other experiences as part of the festival throughout the park.

Animation Academy is slated to return to the America Gardens Theatre in World Showcase, giving aspiring artists the chance to learn drawing techniques from Disney artists.

The Expression Section: A Paint-by-Number Mural invites guests to contribute to a massive collaborative painting and become part of the festival’s artwork. The festival will feature five paint-by-number murals, including one based on Disney Lorcana.

Chalk Art Galleries are also featured on the bridge from World Celebration into World Showcase, turning the walkways themselves into art pieces featuring favorite Disney characters and moments.

And of course, the Disney on Broadway Concert Series, which we have already seen the lineup for.

The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts returns once again to Walt Disney World, launching on January 15 and running through March 1, 2027.