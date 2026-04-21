Photos: New Display Arrives in EPCOT Store Paying Homage to Classic Park Feature

Guests visiting EPCOT can head into a familiar store as they embark upon their journey around World Showcase and see a new display. Located on the Mexico side of the Disney Traders sister shops - those two stores that flank the entrance of World Showcase when approaching the promenade from Spaceship Earth - guests can find a new display that throws back to a former transportation system at the park.

Once inside, guests can find a faux Double-Decker bus parked inside, flanked on one side with a plethora of EPCOT passports. On the other side, various pins can be found, many in blind boxes offering the ultimate thrill for pin collectors. Many of the shelves in here have been pushed back, featuring more apparel and merchandise featuring Mickey Mouse in various outfits from each pavilion of World Showcase.

The display itself is a sight to behold, paying homage to the double-decker buses that once went back and forth throughout the World Showcase Promenade - long before the wide walkway was dotted with festival booths, kitchens, and queue space throughout the year. Since the buses were never considered an official attraction, its hard to pinpoint an exact closure, with many reports fluctuating but most landing sometime in the 90s.

The display itself also features the the skyline of World Showcase, in order, from Mexico to Canada. Stamps featuring characters and art are peppered along the display and sides of the bus, each looking a lot like one might find inside the EPCOT Passport that is on sale via the display.

Sculpts of Disney characters and luggage are also featured on top of the display, adding to the whimsical charm of the new centerpiece of this store. Other displays around the location also feature more pins, as this location is a hub for pin releases at the park.

To visit the store for yourself as well is the rest of EPCOT and Walt Disney World, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!