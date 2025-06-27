New Designated Service Animal Relief Area Appears at EPCOT
It's a welcome addition on this half of World Showcase.
A new designated service animal relief area can be found at EPCOT, located in the World Showcase area providing a nice respite for animals making their way along the lengthy promenade.
What’s Happening:
- A new designated service animal relief area has popped up at EPCOT at Walt Disney World, a nice stop if needed for service animals along the lengthy World Showcase promenade.
- The new location is nestled between the Germany pavilion and the Italy pavilion in World Showcase, tucked down its own short path off of the main thoroughfare.
- This joins other designated service animal relief areas throughout the park, located in:
- World Discovery: Near the Test Track restrooms
- World Celebration: Next to the Journey Into Imagination With Figment restrooms
- United Kingdom pavilion: To the right of the restrooms.
- Please note that owners are asked to pick up after the animal and leave the area clean.
- As a reminder, Disney defines service animals as “a dog or miniature horse that has been individually trained to do work or perform tasks for an individual with a disability. Service animals must be under the control of the owner at all times and should remain on a leash or in a harness. Cast Members are not able to take control of service animals."
- Each Walt Disney World theme park offers numerous designated service animal relief areas throughout, approximately four in each park save for Disney’s Animal Kingdom, which features five.
- It should also be noted that per the official Walt Disney World website, “Service animals are permitted to use any open outdoor area for relief as long as the owner picks up after the animal and leaves the area clean, including areas in the theme parks, Resort hotels and other Guest areas."
