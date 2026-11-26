This week, I stuck with Christmas time and took a look at a Tokyo Disneyland show that was sure to delight all of its fans.

This weekend, the latest Disney Animated Classic hit theaters, taking the typical Disney/Pixar animated movie slot right around Thanksgiving. While the movie looks like it may belong a bit more at Halloween time, it seems like a good old-fashioned family romp. Will it become the next Disney franchise? Only time will tell, but I’m sure there will be some character representation in the parks at a minimum.

Via Never Ending Voyage

Over at Tokyo Disneyland, it has been Christmas time at the parks since November 11th, since they do not need to worry about waiting for Thanksgiving (Though that didn’t stop Disneyland). Every year, Tokyo Disneyland goes all in as well, and for today’s attraction, I decided to look back at a 2005 part of the celebration when they replaced the Mickey’s Christmas Present show with Mickey’s Magical Christmas Tree for the holiday season.

To start the show, Chip and Dale popped out in some fun little Christmas sweaters to do a little dance while some extra dancers in snowflake outfits came out to join them. To join the party, the whole Fab Five came out, also dressed in some fun winter-themed outfits. It was fun to go for more of a winter theme than Christmas and expand the scope a bit. Once on stage, they all chatted a bit in Japanese before we saw some more characters.

The party started with Gepetto before the Seven Dwarfs also came out to a little Christmas ditty made into a medley with “Heigh Ho.” They were the perfect combo with all of the sparkling ornaments and toys that came with Christmas.

Via YouTube

It was candy time next, with some gingerbread men and dancing candy canes making their grand appearance along with Snow White. I’m not positive how they tied together, but they did a cute little dance together before Pinocchio came out along with some old-school-looking teddy bears.



Alice was feeling a bit jealous after that great performance, so she brought some of her flower friends out, and it was amazing how many actors were on stage at once. The show featured over 40 different actors, all told, just a huge number, especially when the Three Little Pigs and some fake trumpeters came out next.



Characters even had costume changes, with the Fab Five coming out in a brand-new set of costumes along with some dancers dressed in red and green. To meet them were the Good Fairies, coming to grant a wish or two, while summoning some elves from the back of the crowd to help energize things. They made their way to the stage for some crazy gymnastics, even culminating in a human pyramid.

Via Alamy

Everything slowed down a little bit next with a cute number that picked up throughout and ended in the dancers doing a huge can-can number all as one. But there was no slowing down as Geppetto came back out, this time with a lot of the cast and some ornaments. The elves re-emerged, now dressed in robes to become Mickey’s Magical Christmas Tree themselves. A platform rose from the back of the stage, with a star even coming out on a pole to tie it all together. They sang a couple of songs like the Candlelight Processional before Mickey, Minnie, and the rest of the Fab Five came out in a third outfit to greet Santa in a kind of beautiful moment.

At the end of the day, Mickey’s Magical Christmas Tree only lasted for one season, surprisingly. It was probably a bit costly with so many performers, but it was worth it to me for how grand the show was. It had such scope to it that was hard to beat, but they certainly tried with the replacement of Mickey’s Jolly Snow Time.

Via No-Guilt Disney





As always, don’t forget to check out my interactive maps of the Disney Parks throughout the years, where you can watch or learn more about all the attractions from every Disney park around the world.



Thanks for reading, and have a magical day!

