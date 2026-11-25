And this is just one of three tracks!

While the official debut of this year's EPCOT International Festival of Holidays is still a few days away on November 27, guests visiting the Walt Disney World theme park today can experience one of this year's special holiday offerings.

As promised, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind has brought back the Holiday Remix this year, complete with three new song additions. Devotees may recall this was attempted once back in 2022 after the attraction debuted with a new original song that played on all the trains of the popular coaster. However, that was not well received and now three new songs have been incorporated into the revived holiday overlay.

Those songs include:

“It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” by Andy Williams

“Chrismas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24” by Trans-Siberian Orchestra

“Christmas Wrapping” by The Waitresses

While the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays takes place from November 27 through December 30, the Holiday Remix of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind can be experienced now through January 6, 2027.

Check out our video from this year's Holiday Remix below, featuring the “Chrismas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24” by Trans-Siberian Orchestra track.

To plan your visit to Walt Disney World during the holidays or any other time of year, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!